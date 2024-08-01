Battle Jacks Sweep the Leprechauns in a Two-Game Home Series at MCCU Field

August 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

BATTLE CREEK, MI - It was the last series between the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (29-33, 10-15) and the Royal Oak Leprechauns (30-32, 12-15). Both games were close but in the end the Battle Jacks.

In game one, Brandon Guitterez from (California State University, Los Angeles) got the start for Royal Oak and started hot with 4 strikeouts through 4 innings of work.

Royal Oak got off to the early lead scoring 2 runs in the first inning. Alex Cheeseman (University of Alabama-Birmingham) and Micheal Lareau (Belmont University) brought in the first scores for the Leprechauns.

Trae Cassidy (Ohio University) drove in a run in the 3rd inning with an RBI single to center field.

Brayden Dowd (University of Southern California) crossed home plate to extend the Leprechaun's lead 4-0.

After a slow start offensively, Battle Creek loaded up the bases with Troy Stukenberg (Saint Xavier University) showing discipline at the plate drawing the walk with the bases loaded.

The Battle Jacks soared on offense driving in 4 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning. Sam Griffith (Oakland University) roped in an RBI single, Two sacrifice runs came in from Silas Shaffer (Eastern Kentucky University) and Jace Essig (McPherson College), and Ben Fierenzi (Long Island University) drove in a run to give BC a 5-4 lead.

From there, Drew Wenske (University of Texas Permian Basin) finished the later innings, and Eli Norris (Carson Newman University) finished the game with a save.

In game two, the Leprechauns took another two-run lead in the top of the first inning with a Lareau triple to center field and a Lucas Rick (Western Michigan University) single to left field. However, the Battle Jacks responded quickly with a Coldy Hultink (Davenport University) double to center field and a Garrett Smith (Oregon Tech) single to center field to tie the game 2-2.

Josaiah Estrella (Eastern New Mexico University) had a masterful day on the mound pitching through 6 innings and throwing 4 strikeouts.

The next two innings were scoreless for both teams entering the bottom of the 4th where Battle Creek had another 4-run inning. Caleb Estrada (Kalamazoo Valley Community College) drove in the first run and then Garrett Smith nailed a 3-run home run to center field to give Smith the Battle Jacks a 6-2 lead. The home run was number 5 on the season for Smith which is the most home runs of the year for the Battle Jacks.

Battle Creek scored another run in the bottom of the 5th inning as Cam Hegamin (Ohlone College) scored on a wild pitch.

The Leprechauns fired back with runs in the top of the 7th inning. Saborn Campbell (Stanford University) laid out a single-to-center field 2 fielders choice plays made it a 7-5 ball game in favor of BC.

In the eighth inning, Norris came in as a relief pitcher for the Battle Jacks. With two outs in the top of the ninth, he faced George Athanasiadis (Merrimack College). Norris struck him out twice before Athanasiadis took too long to step back into the batter's box, leading the home plate umpire to call a strike that ended the game. This marked Norris's second consecutive save in as many days.

Estrella talked about getting the victory against the Leprechauns: "Oh that's huge, they were getting a little rowdy over in their tdugout, so it felt good to come out with the win today."

The Battle Jacks will head up north to Turtle Creek Stadium in the cherry capital of the world to take on the Traverse City Pit Spitters (34-28, 17-10) on August 1st and 2nd at 7:05 EST on the Northwoods League Sports Network.

