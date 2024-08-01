Honkers Blast Past Hot Tots 24-3

After getting swept in Bismarck, the Honkers bounced back in a big way, beating Minot 24-3 on Thursday.

Rochester scored in the top of the first and in the second, they plated nine runs. They got four of them on Reiss Calvin's grand slam and two more on Luca Dipaolo's double.

Paul Schoenfeld was one of the biggest parts of the offensive explosion, going 5/7 with two homers, two doubles and a walk. He finished with five RBIs and five runs.

Dipolo went 6/7 out of the leadoff spot including a homer and four total RBIs.

With this win, the Honkers are now just a game and a half out of first-place Duluth. They have Minot for one more game tomorrow.

