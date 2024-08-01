Dock Spiders Game Against Lakeshore Suspended to Friday Due to Weather
August 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
Mequon, WI - Due to weather, Thursday's game in Lakeshore has been suspended. The game will be completed on Friday, August 2nd at 5:35 p.m. in Fond du Lac through 9 innings. Friday's regularly scheduled game (7 innings) will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Tickets from the regularly scheduled game will be honored for both games. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m.
The Dock Spiders in the game took the lead in the second inning after loading the bases with one out. A sac fly into center field from Miles Vandenheuvel (Eastern Arizona) brought in the first run, making the score 1-0.
In the third inning, Lakeshore loaded the bases with two outs, but a strikeout from starting pitcher Jace Midbon (St. Norbert) ended the inning and the Lakeshore threat.
The Dock Spiders added to their lead in the fourth inning. After the Chinooks got the first two outs, a hit-by-pitch and a walk brought Connor Conney (Holy Cross) to bat. A single from Conney to right field scored Garrett Hietpas from second base and brought in Miles Vandenheuvel from first base on an error by the right fielder, making the score 3-0. The next batter, Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle), walked, bringing up Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle). Barragan singled into right field, scoring Conney and making the score 4-0. The next batter, Adam Cootway (UW-Whitewater), singled to right field, scoring Strickler and Barragan, making the score 6-0.
In the middle of the inning, the game was halted due to weather and eventually stopped because of rain.
On Friday, gates at Herr-Baker Field will open at 5:00 p.m. against Lakeshore. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Victor Scott bobblehead courtesy of Silica For Your Home. Additionally, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by MICHELS Corporation.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 1, 2024
- Honkers Blast Past Hot Tots 24-3 - Rochester Honkers
- MoonDogs Win Game One of the Series Over St. Cloud - Mankato MoonDogs
- Stingers Take Game One from Badlands - Willmar Stingers
- Dock Spiders Game Against Lakeshore Suspended to Friday Due to Weather - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chinooks Rained Out Down 6-0 in 4th, to Resume Game Tomorrow - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Loggers Fall to Waterloo 3-2 - La Crosse Loggers
- Spitters Match Their Longest Win Streak at Five - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Express Defeat Duluth, Move Within 1 Game of First Place - Eau Claire Express
- Rox Pitch Well in Series-Opening Setback at Mankato - St. Cloud Rox
- Battle Jacks Sweep the Leprechauns in a Two-Game Home Series at MCCU Field - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rockers Host the Mallards for the First Time in Nearly Two Months - Green Bay Rockers
- Former Willmar Stinger Eric Yang Debuts with the Reds - Northwoods
- Former Willmar Stinger Eric Yang Debuts with the Reds - Willmar Stingers
- Pit Spitters' Rebandt to Say Farewell - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Growlers Score Six Unanswered to Split Series with Fond du Lac - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Early Deficit Too Much to Overcome for 'Nooks' Offense - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rox Pound Three Home Runs, Fall Short in Badlands Series Finale - St. Cloud Rox
- Fairytale Fifth Inning Propelled Duluth in the Series Finale Against Thunder Bay - Duluth Huskies
- Rockers Sweep Chinooks for Third Time this Season - Green Bay Rockers
- Madison Mallards Stun Kenosha Kingfish with Thrilling Comeback - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Stories
- Dock Spiders Game Against Lakeshore Suspended to Friday Due to Weather
- Dock Spiders Split Two-Game Series with Kalamazoo with a 7-4 Loss
- Dock Spiders Take Game One Over Kalamazoo, 4-2
- Dock Spiders Drop Finale of Road Trip to Duluth, 4-3
- A Strong Comeback Falls Short for Dock Spiders Against Duluth, 8-7