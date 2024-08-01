Dock Spiders Game Against Lakeshore Suspended to Friday Due to Weather

August 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







Mequon, WI - Due to weather, Thursday's game in Lakeshore has been suspended. The game will be completed on Friday, August 2nd at 5:35 p.m. in Fond du Lac through 9 innings. Friday's regularly scheduled game (7 innings) will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Tickets from the regularly scheduled game will be honored for both games. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

The Dock Spiders in the game took the lead in the second inning after loading the bases with one out. A sac fly into center field from Miles Vandenheuvel (Eastern Arizona) brought in the first run, making the score 1-0.

In the third inning, Lakeshore loaded the bases with two outs, but a strikeout from starting pitcher Jace Midbon (St. Norbert) ended the inning and the Lakeshore threat.

The Dock Spiders added to their lead in the fourth inning. After the Chinooks got the first two outs, a hit-by-pitch and a walk brought Connor Conney (Holy Cross) to bat. A single from Conney to right field scored Garrett Hietpas from second base and brought in Miles Vandenheuvel from first base on an error by the right fielder, making the score 3-0. The next batter, Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle), walked, bringing up Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle). Barragan singled into right field, scoring Conney and making the score 4-0. The next batter, Adam Cootway (UW-Whitewater), singled to right field, scoring Strickler and Barragan, making the score 6-0.

In the middle of the inning, the game was halted due to weather and eventually stopped because of rain.

On Friday, gates at Herr-Baker Field will open at 5:00 p.m. against Lakeshore. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Victor Scott bobblehead courtesy of Silica For Your Home. Additionally, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by MICHELS Corporation.

