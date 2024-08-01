Former Willmar Stinger Eric Yang Debuts with the Reds

Rochester, Minn. - Former Willmar Stinger Eric Yang made his Major League debut for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Yang is the 362nd former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Yang, who played collegiately at the University of California, Santa Barbara, played for the Willmar Stingers in 2018. He was drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Reds.

In 2018 with the Stingers, Yang played in 31 games and hit .269 with two home runs, four doubles and 18 runs scored. He drove in 20 and walked 15 times.

Yang started his professional career in 2019 with the Billings Mustangs of the Rookie level Pioneer League. He hit .290 in 51 games with four home runs, nine doubles and 29 RBI.

In 2021 Yang spent the season with the Dayton Dragons of the High-A Central League. He appeared in 76 games and hit .203 with three home runs, one triple and 11 doubles. He stole two bases, drove in 19 and scored 31 times.

Yang started the 2022 season with the Chattanooga Lookouts of the AA Southern League. After 35 games he was sent to the Louisville Bats of the AAA International League. Between the two clubs he played in 48 games and hit .205 with two home runs, 20 RBI and 16 runs scored.

In 2023 Yang followed the same route starting with the Lookouts and then moving to the Bats. He would play in 41 games and hit .219 with one home run, six doubles and nine RBI.

Prior to his callup to the Reds, Yang had been in 28 games between Chattanooga and Louisville. In his Major League debut against the Chicago Cubs, Yang entered the game as a pinch hitter and went 0 for 1 at the plate.

