Rox Pound Three Home Runs, Fall Short in Badlands Series Finale

August 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DICKINSON, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (36-23) took a defeat at the hands of the Badlands Big Sticks (25-35) by an 8-5 score on Wednesday, July 31st. The Rox finish July with a 19-9 record and still lead the second-half Great Plains West standings.

The Rox scored four of their five runs on long balls, as Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi), Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts), and Noah Greise (University of Nebraska Omaha) all went deep. Higdon's 10th home run started the scoring in the first inning and preceded a run-scoring single from Greise. Hanson launched his ninth home run, a towering solo shot over the right-field scoreboard, in the third. Greise then tied the game at five in the fifth with a two-run bullet to center, his second home run of the year.

On the mound, relief pitchers Nathan Anderson (Creighton University), Owen Marsh (St. Petersburg College), and Luke Zmolik (Ave Maria University) each struck out three Big Sticks. The trio of relievers handled a combined 6 1/3 innings, allowing only two total runs on three hits.

The Rox will finish their road trip with a two-game series against the Mankato MoonDogs, beginning at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 1st. They will return home to start a two-game series against the Badlands Big Sticks on Saturday, August 3rd. Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game will feature team trading card set night for the first 500 fans, while Sunday's 4:05 p.m. contest will include Kids TV Takeover Day and Coborn's Kids Day. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

