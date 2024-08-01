Rockers Host the Mallards for the First Time in Nearly Two Months

August 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (14-10) and Madison Mallards (18-8) face off tonight at 6:35 p.m. in game one of a home-and-home set that carries massive playoff implications. Green Bay is just 3.5 games back of Wausau in the division standings with just about a week left in the regular season.

The Rockers need to win the second-half Great Lakes West championship to clinch a playoff berth, and have a golden opportunity to make up some ground in that race tonight. As for Madison, it is in the driver's seat for the second playoff spot in the division.

The Mallards are 7-3 over their last ten tilts, while the Rockers are 8-2 - so tonight's contest features two of the hottest teams in the league. Green Bay has also won 13 of its last 16 games, most recently beating Lakeshore 10-2 last night.

In the game against the Chinooks, the Rockers pitching staff held Lakeshore to just two runs and stranded 12 runners on the base-path. Green Bay aims to replicate that timely defense tonight and is going with Nicholas Graham (Faulkner) to lead the way. The righty is making his first start of the summer for the Rockers this evening after a short relief stint at Wausau last week.

On the Mallards side, they're starting Matt Sauser (Florida State) for the third time this summer. The freshman has tossed 5.2 innings so far, giving up seven runs on eight hits. Sauser has six strikeouts and seven walks in that time as well.

Gates for the matchup open at 5:30 p.m. tonight, and that is when NEW Dueling Pianos will start performing live music on the Security-Luebke Roofing Stage. They are playing though the end of the seventh inning.

It's also Thirsty Thursday at Capital Credit Union Park, which means all domestic taps are half-priced through the end of the fifth inning tonight. On top of that, tickets for the Bud Light Party Patio are just $30 this evening.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.