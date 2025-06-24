Rockers Sweep Doubleheader against Mallards

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (17-11) came through with two comebacks wins to sweep the doubleheader against the Madison Mallards (17-11) as the end of the first half nears a close.

The Rockers entered the day down 5-0 after continuation from last night's rain delay commenced this afternoon at 3:35pm. Green Bay was dialed in at the plate scoring three runs in the second, two runs in the third and two runs in the fourth to take a 7-5 lead. Braden Gebhardt took the mound as the de facto starter, pitching four scoreless innings to allow Green Bay to battle back. Max Humphrey led off the sixth inning with an insurance home run to extend the lead to three. The Mallards attempted to mount a comeback, but only scored one more run.

Green Bay started off behind 1-0 in Game 2 as well, as Heitaro Hayashi surrendered a two-strike homer to lead off the third inning. Hayashi, however, stayed rock solid, only allowing the one run in five innings pitched. The Rockers came back to tie the game in the fourth, when Eli Selga brought in Aidan Kuni on an RBI groundout. Green Bay turned to their bullpen, but gave up two runs in the sixth inning. Things looked bleak in the seven-inning game, until Selga came through in the clutch again, drilling a three-run homer to right field and giving the Rockers the lead. Jack Fortner entered the ballgame in the seventh with two runners on and nobody out. He induced a double play and a strikeout to complete the save.

The Rockers will head to Mequon on Wednesday to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks as part of a home-and-home series. The two teams will return to do battle in Ashwaubenon on Thursday night, with action slated to start at 6:35pm. Gates will open at 5:30pm.

