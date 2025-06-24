Series Finale Suspended Due to Inclement Weather
June 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Battle Creek, MI - Tonight's game at C.O. Brown Stadium between the Battle Creek Battle Jacks and the Traverse City Pit Spitters has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Tuesday's game will be made up on July 5th, at 5:05PM. The Pit Spitters will be back in action tomorrow night for the start of a six-game home stand to end the first half of the season. The Pit Spitters will welcome the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders to Turtle Creek Stadium for the first time since 2023. First pitch is 7:05PM.
