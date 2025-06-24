MoonDogs Fall In Game 1 Of Hot Tot Series

June 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The MoonDogs take the loss in Game 1 against Minot, 12-5.

The starter for the MoonDogs tonight was Matthew DesMarets (University of La Verne). He would pitch for 4 innings of work, with 6 strikeouts through 18 batters!

The Hot Tots would strike right away, scoring 2 in the top of the first.

The MoonDogs would respond with 4 runs during the first, second, and third innings of work.

Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC) would hit an RBI single, scoring Caleb Koskie (Indiana University). In the second inning, Nico Libed (San Diego) would come around the base path and score on a Hot Tot first basemen error. Saunders would hit a ground out, scoring Sean Griggs (University of Alabama). The MoonDogs' third-inning run would be scored by Collin Jennings (University of Illinois) after a Libed RBI single.

The Hot Tots would pick themselves back up and score 10 runs up until the ninth inning.

The first reliever tonight for the MoonDogs was Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University, Mankato). Shumski would record 1 inning of work, with 1 strikeout through 8 batters.

Hagen Tijerina (Navarro College) would take Shumskis' place on the mound. Tijerina would throw for 2 innings of work, with 3 strikeouts through 14 batters.

The last arms on the mound for Mankato tonight were Jack Wills (University of Evansville) and Alex Thomas (Butler University). They would both record 1 inning of work each and 1 strikeout each.

The MoonDogs would end the game scoring their last run, making the score 12-5. Jace Estes (Florida State University) would hit a sac fly, scoring Tony Lira (University of Arizona).







Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.