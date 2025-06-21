MoonDogs Take Win at Waterloo

Your Mankato MoonDogs come back and come away with a win tonight in Waterloo!

Tonight's starter on the mound was Ben Pernetti (Cosumnes River CC). Pernetti would pitch for the first inning. He would face a total of 10 batters, striking out 1.

The Bucks would put up 5 runs in the bottom of the first and 1 run in the second.

Augden Hallmark (Midland CC) was the first reliever for the MoonDogs and would pick up the win tonight! Hallmark pitched 5.1 innings of work, facing a total of 25 batters, striking out 4!

The MoonDogs would get themselves onto the board in the top of the second and third innings.

Cannon Peery (Grand Canyon University) would score off a double play. In the third, Adrian Beltre Jr. (San Diego) would hit an RBI double, scoring Caleb Koskie (Indiana University).

The MoonDogs would explode to tie the game in the top of the fifth! Koskie would hit a sac fly, scoring Josey Williamson (University of Alabama). Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC) would hit an RBI double, scoring Anthony Avalos (University of Houston). Wills Maginnis (Georgia State) would bring home Saunders on an RBI double. To end the inning, Peery would score Beltre on a sac fly.

The top of the sixth was where the MoonDogs would take the lead! Saunders would hit a 2-RBI double, scoring Nico Libed (San Diego) and Avalos! Then Beltre would hit a groundout, scoring Koskie! 9-6 MoonDogs!

Spencer Coon (Navarro College) would make his MoonDog debut on the mound. Coon would pitch for 1.2 innings of work. He would record 2 strikeouts through 8 batters!

The Bucks would try to take the lead in the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings, but were unable to do so, giving the MoonDogs the win. 9-8!

Your MoonDog closer tonight was Will Page-Allen (Feather River CC). Allen would pitch in the ninth inning, facing 4 batters, striking out 1.

The MoonDogs will be back in action tomorrow against the Waterloo Bucks at 3:35 pm.







