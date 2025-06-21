Woodchucks Finish Road Trip With Win Over Dock Spiders

FOND DU LAC, WI- The Wausau Woodchucks capped off their 10-game road trip on a high note, as they defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 9-8 on Saturday night for their 16th victory of the season.

The Woodchucks came from behind multiple times to seal their third one-run victory this season. It's also just the second time this season where Wausau won a game when its opponent scored more than five runs in the contest. With the win, the Woodchucks also picked up their fourth victory over Fond du Lac- the most wins for Wausau over any opponent this season.

Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) turned in one of his best performances at the plate this season, going 2-for-5 with four RBIs to help lead Wausau to the win. It marked the second time in 2025 he's driven in four runs. Schlotterback now leads the Woodchucks with 25 RBIs, becoming one of just five players in the Northwoods League to hit that mark this season.

At the start, Wausau came out swinging, scoring three runs in the top of the first to take an early lead. Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) drove in two of those runs with his first hit of the day, an RBI triple. It was Schlotterback's seventh extra base hit of the season, the most by any Wausau player this season.

Fond du Lac responded with an unearned run in the second inning, and then tied the game in the third with a two-run home run. The Dock Spiders then took the lead in the bottom of the fifth with two more runs to make it 5-3, putting Wausau on the back foot.

The Woodchucks found a way to fight back though, using small ball and plate discipline to score four runs in the top of the sixth. Jake Weatherspoon (Indian River State College/Virginia) scored the first run on a passed ball, and Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois) knocked the second one in with an RBI single. Cade Baldridge (Cowley CC/Kansas) earned an RBI with a bases loaded walk, and Schlotterback capped off the inning by picking up his third RBI of the day with a bases loaded hit-by-pitch to put the Woodchucks in front, 7-5.

Fond du Lac would answer again. In the sixth, the Dock Spiders scored a run to make the score 7-6, and then plated two more in the seventh to take the lead.

However, in the eighth, Wausau threw the most important punch. After walks to Mazzacano and Baldridge to open the frame, a wild pitch brought Mazzacano in to tie the score. The next batter, Dylan Schlotterback, came through with his fourth RBI on the night- a single that scored Baldridge and gave the Chucks a 9-8 lead they would not relinquish.

Reece Clapp (Bradley) came in to close out the game for Wausau, and he was flawless. Clapp picked up his fifth save as a Woodchuck by getting the final six outs of the game striking out three and only allowing one base runner to reach. Clapp is 5/5 in save attempts this season and is one of only three Northwoods League pitchers to record five save in the 2025 season.

The Woodchucks wrapped up their longest road trip of the Corey Thompson era with a 6-4 record, improving to 9-8 on the road this season. It also marked the longest road swing by any Northwoods League team in 2025.

The win keeps Wausau in second place in the Great Lakes West Standings, as they keep pace with the Madison, who secured a 1-0 road win over the Green Bay Rockers on Saturday night. Wausau is currently a game and a half behind Madison, with the Woodchucks and Mallards set to play two more times before the first half ends.

Tomorrow, the Woodchucks return home for the first time since June 12 to host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 1:05 p.m., closing out the brief two-game series. Wausau will play 10 of its next 13 games at Athletic Park, and that stretch concludes with a matchup against the Madison Mallards on July 4. Fans can watch the Woodchucks play all summer at Athletic Park by purchasing tickets at woodchucks.com.







