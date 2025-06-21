Rox Stay Hot with 16-6 Win and 17th Victory in a Row Over Minot

June 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox' Tyson Leblanc and team manager Augie Rodriguez on game night

MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (20-5) put together a double-digit 16-6 victory over the Minot Hot Tots (5-22) on Saturday and have the lead in the Great Plains West. It was St. Cloud's seventeenth straight victory over Minot.

St. Cloud scored one run in the third inning from a double by Tyson LeBlanc (Louisiana State - Eunice) to dig into the deficit and make it 2-1.

Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) let loose in the top of the fourth with a two-run homer to tie the contest at three apiece.

Aiden Lieser (University of Nebraska) stepped onto the mound in relief and shined by recording eight outs in just 24 pitches, keeping the Hot Tots offense at bay.

The Rox would quickly load the bases in the sixth and score two runs to pull the game within one at 6-5.

In the seventh, the Rox would score four runs off Minot miscues to take the lead 9-6, followed by three strikeouts from Jordan Kolenda (Kent State University) on the mound.

The Rox took over the ballgame in the ninth, scoring seven runs in the final frame, with some highlights including a pair of RBI singles from Brady Ballinger (University of Kansas) and Joshua Dykhoff (University of Minnesota-Crookston) to extend the lead to 16-6.

Jake Reigert (University of Mississippi) would close the game out on the bump and record three strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth to clinch a St. Cloud victory.

St. Cloud reached win number 20 and stands as the leader in the Great Plains West at 20-5.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Tyson LeBlanc

The Rox finish the four-game series against Minot on Sunday, June 22nd, at 1:05 PM. The Rox return home on Monday, June 23rd, at 6:35 against the Badlands Big Sticks. There will be a Tote Bag Giveaway for the first 300 fans, presented by Magnifi Financial. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

