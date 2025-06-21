Honkers Succumb to Late Thunder Bay Rally as They Fall, 15-7
June 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A four-run sixth inning put Rochester in front of the Border Cats, but Thunder Bay responded with nine in the top of the seventh, and they never looked back.
After a somewhat shaky start, allowing four runs in the first two innings, Jacob Tostado rallied with three straight shutout innings. He got some run support as well with three runs in the secon,d bolstered by a Daniel Aguilera RBI single.
The Honkers came to the plate in the sixth, trailing by a score of 4-3. The bats came alive as they not only tied the game but gained a three-run advantage.
An RBI walk from Maddox Haley preceded a two-RBI single from Payton Knowles, putting Rochester ahead 7-4.
The lead would not last for long as Thunder Bay's ever-potent offense came to life in the seventh, plating nine.
Thunder Bay added a pair in the ninth to cap off a 15-7 win.
Thunder Bay improves to 16-10 on the season, while the Rochester Honkers will fall to 6-21. Tomorrow's game between the two at Mayo Field will start at 5:05 PM CT. Cameron Johnson will look to pick up his second win for the Border Cats. He will face off against Rochester's Ian Regal.
