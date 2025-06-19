Rochester Drops Another Mayo Field Heartbreaker, 8-5
June 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Honkers looked poised to finally come out on the right side of a thriller, but a lost fly ball in the ninth inning set up a two-RBI single by La Crosse's Eli Small, putting the Loggers in front for good.
La Crosse jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but Rochester clawed back, eventually tying the game at five on a Daniel Aguilera RBI single in the eighth. Despite a strong all-around effort, it wasn't enough in the end.
Allan Camarillo was sensational, collecting four hits-including a double and a home run. Angel Cortez also stood out behind the plate, throwing out two would-be base stealers and a man at first to keep the Loggers quiet through the middle innings.
It was one of the bullpen's most impressive outings this season, holding La Crosse scoreless until the ninth. But once again, the Honkers couldn't close it out at home.
They'll have a shot at redemption tomorrow, as they face La Crosse again at Mayo Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CT.
Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2025
- Rivets Allow 12 Unanswered Runs, Fall to Pit Spitters - Rockford Rivets
- MoonDogs Clobber Eau Claire - Mankato MoonDogs
- Early Offense Carries Madison Mallards Past Wisconsin Rapids Rafters - Madison Mallards
- Growlers Roar After Rain Delay, Beat Dock Spiders 7-3 - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Dock Spiders Fall to the Growlers at Herr-Baker Field - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rochester Drops Another Mayo Field Heartbreaker, 8-5 - Rochester Honkers
- Rox Win 7-2 over Minot with Fifteenth Straight Victory Versus Hot Tots - St. Cloud Rox
- Stingers Take Game One from the Larks - Willmar Stingers
- Pit Spitters Come from Behind to Take Game One - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Drop Game Two at Lakeshore, Split Doubleheader - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Drop First Game of Road Trip - Green Bay Rockers
- Ryan Bakes Walks off Leprechauns with 3-Run Bomb - Kenosha Kingfish
- Chinooks Drop Game 1 of Doubleheader - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Morello Deals Complete Game Shutout as Woodchucks Blank Chinooks - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Begin Series in Battle Creek - Green Bay Rockers
- Walks Hurt Chinooks in Series Opener against Woodchucks - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Dock Spiders Lose Back-To-Back in Doubleheader to Pit Spitters - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Honkers Stories
- Rochester Drops Another Mayo Field Heartbreaker, 8-5
- Honkers Lose in Extras, as Bucks Explode in Tenth for 9-5 Victory
- Pitching Masterclass from Chris Peterson Helps Bucks over Honkers
- Honkers Split Doubleheader with Waterloo
- Honkers Drop 11-Inning Game as Express Win 11-7