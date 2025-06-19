Rochester Drops Another Mayo Field Heartbreaker, 8-5

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Honkers looked poised to finally come out on the right side of a thriller, but a lost fly ball in the ninth inning set up a two-RBI single by La Crosse's Eli Small, putting the Loggers in front for good.

La Crosse jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but Rochester clawed back, eventually tying the game at five on a Daniel Aguilera RBI single in the eighth. Despite a strong all-around effort, it wasn't enough in the end.

Allan Camarillo was sensational, collecting four hits-including a double and a home run. Angel Cortez also stood out behind the plate, throwing out two would-be base stealers and a man at first to keep the Loggers quiet through the middle innings.

It was one of the bullpen's most impressive outings this season, holding La Crosse scoreless until the ninth. But once again, the Honkers couldn't close it out at home.

They'll have a shot at redemption tomorrow, as they face La Crosse again at Mayo Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CT.







