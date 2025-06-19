Dock Spiders Lose Back-To-Back in Doubleheader to Pit Spitters

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders fell twice in a doubleheader against the Pit Spitters being outscored 27-15 and out hit 23-19.

In game one, the Dock Spiders and the Pit Spitters each traded blows early- with James Hankerson Jr. delivering a solo home run to tie the game at one which was also Hankerson's first of the season. As the rain poured the Pit Spitters pulled ahead with six runs in the top of the fourth. After a delay the Pit Spitters would score once more, leading 8-1 before a huge swath of rain led to another delay and ultimately the game being called after seven innings.

In game two the offenses showed up in full-force as the run total tied for the eighth highest scoring total in Northwoods League history with both teams combining for 33 runs. Early in the game the Dock Spiders scored five runs thanks in part to Jarren Sanderson notching his first homer run of the season. A seven run inning from Traverse City in the fifth propelled the Pit Spitters to the lead. The two teams would take turns exchanging blows until the bottom of the eighth when James Hankerson Jr. hit a two RBI double giving the Dock Spiders the lead. In the ninth the Dock Spiders were one strike away from ending the game until a Colton Roquemore two RBI single sent the game into extras where Fond du Lac would ultimately fall 19-14.

In the doubleheader the highlight performances offensively for Fond du Lac came from James Hankerson Jr., Jarren Sanderson and Aden Howard. Hankerson Jr. went 4-for-9 with four runs, one double, one home run and three RBI in the two games combined. Sanderson only played in game two of the series and went 3-for-6 with four RBI and a home run. Howard in his first day as a Dock Spider went 4-for-8 with two runs and two RBI.

On the mound the Dock Spiders showed flashes but also struggled in certain aspects. For the struggles the Dock Spiders pitching rotation gave up a combined 16 walks to a combined 12 strikeouts. The Dock Spiders used a combined 10 arms in both games, using eight alone in game two.

The Dock Spiders will stay at home for a two game series against the Kalamazoo Growlers for the third straight two gamer against a member of the Great Lakes East subdivision.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. against the Kalamazoo Growlers. Come out to Herr-Baker Field for WFRV-TV Channel 5 Night, Envision Greater Fond du Lac Members Night and for a Crossbody Bag Giveaway. The first 500 fans will receive a crossbody bag courtesy of Envision Greater Fond du Lac and you will get the chance to meet your favorite WFRV-TV Channel 5 personalities.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

