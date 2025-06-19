Walks Hurt Chinooks in Series Opener against Woodchucks

June 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MEQUON, Wis (WYATT BAUMEYER). - Entering the ninth inning Wednesday evening, the Lakeshore Chinooks appeared to be on track for an impressive come-from-behind victory against the Wausau Woodchucks.

Trailing 1-0 after the first inning, the Chinooks railed off four unanswered runs, including a two-run home run by designated hitter Drew Reynolds (5-tied for second in the NWL) in the second. Leading 5-3 with three out to go, the Chinooks sent right-hander Logan Schulfer back out to slam the door.

Twenty minutes and six walks later, the Chinooks found themselves down 6-5 in another loss the team handed away.

"That's part of the game, you gotta overcome it," Chinooks' starting pitcher Brian Crooms said after Wednesday's frustrating loss.

Schulfer began the ninth by walking Wausau designated hitter Max Soliz. With two outs, the right-hander walked another two batters, including walking in a run, leading manager Mikel Moreno to put in Michael Caruso in a one-run game.

Caruso followed by throwing seven consecutive balls, walking in the tying, and going-ahead runs.

Unfortunately for Crooms, the right-hander spun five innings of one-run, two-hit ball - Crooms didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning - and was in line for the win.

Crooms said he had no clue he hadn't allowed a hit until the Woodchucks' bullpen went berserk in the fifth, signaling the first hit.

"I felt locked in from the get-go," Crooms said. "I was able to channel it toward the mound today."

Likewise, Chinooks' pitching coach Aidan Wojciehowski said Crooms was in a good headspace before his start, as far as Tuesday evening.

"He was fired up, and he saw what he could do," Wojciehowski said.

Wojciehowski said the length Crooms provided on Wednesday helped the bullpen, a bullpen tasked with covering 18 innings across a split doubleheader on Thursday.

"Guys are gonna have to step up," Wojciehowski said of his bullpen covering such a bulk of innings in a short amount of time.

Wojciechowski said the pitching staff must bounce back quickly after Wednesday's loss but noted that the players must acknowledge their feelings to move forward.

"You're not going to allow that [your emotions] to define your next outing," Wojciehowski said.

Another key arm that threw Wednesday was right-hander Zander Bretza. The Chinooks' most high-leverage reliever entered in the sixth following Crooms.

Wojciehowski said the plan was to always go to Bretza after Crooms, as the righty had been one of the most reliable arms as of late.

"He's been doing a good job for us," Wojciehowski said of Bretza's success.

Brezta pitched a scoreless sixth but ran into trouble in the seventh.

After allowing the first two Woodchucks to reach, Bretza fielded a bunt and made an errant throw to first base that allowed a run to score. The inning only ended after Wausau second baseman Cade Baldridge hit a line drive that deflected off a baserunner.

Lakeshore is quickly back in action Thursday morning at 11:35 in game 1 of the doubleheader, with game 2 following at the regular 6:35 p.m. timeslot.

Right-hander Brandin Crawford is expected to make his first start as a Chinook in game 1, and right-hander Koehn Thomas gets game 2.







