Early Offense Carries Madison Mallards Past Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

June 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (15-7) jumped out to a large lead and held on to take down the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (7-16) 9-6 on Thursday night at Warner Park

The Mallards struck first in the bottom of the second inning, when Noah Sheffield (Florida State University) launched a two-run homer to left field, putting Madison up 2-0. The blast marked Sheffield's first home run in the Northwoods League.

Madison turned up the heat in the third inning. Mikey Bell (Gonzaga University) got things rolling with a run-scoring single, and the hits just kept coming. Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) and Cole Kosciusko (UC Santa Barbara) each delivered RBI singles of their own, as the Mallards strung together a rally. By the end of the inning, Madison held firm control of the game with a 7-0 lead.

Tyler Guerin (University of Iowa) turned in another solid start for the Mallards, holding the Rafters scoreless through the first four innings. Wisconsin Rapids finally broke through in the fifth, scoring on a Mason Onate (Pensacola State College) groundout and a Gunnar Myro (University of Nevada Las Vegas) sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 7-2.

The Rafters tightened the gap in the seventh inning. After scoring two runs earlier in the frame, Ashton Zacher (Southern Nevada Community College) belted an opposite-field, two-run homer to pull Wisconsin Rapids within one.

Looking to create some breathing room, the Mallards tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh. Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) delivered an RBI single to make it 8-6, and a bases-loaded walk extended the lead to three. That cushion was enough, as Madison held on for its third consecutive victory.

Guerin earned his fourth win of the season on the mound for the Mallards, while Anthony Mateo (Alabama A&M University) was charged with the loss for the Rafters. Joe Husak (University of Iowa) recorded the final out to secure his fifth save of the year.

The Mallards and Rafters will return to action at Warner Park on Friday for a doubleheader. The first game will begin at 1:05 p.m., with the second contest scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m.







