Early Offense Carries Madison Mallards Past Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
June 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (15-7) jumped out to a large lead and held on to take down the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (7-16) 9-6 on Thursday night at Warner Park
The Mallards struck first in the bottom of the second inning, when Noah Sheffield (Florida State University) launched a two-run homer to left field, putting Madison up 2-0. The blast marked Sheffield's first home run in the Northwoods League.
Madison turned up the heat in the third inning. Mikey Bell (Gonzaga University) got things rolling with a run-scoring single, and the hits just kept coming. Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) and Cole Kosciusko (UC Santa Barbara) each delivered RBI singles of their own, as the Mallards strung together a rally. By the end of the inning, Madison held firm control of the game with a 7-0 lead.
Tyler Guerin (University of Iowa) turned in another solid start for the Mallards, holding the Rafters scoreless through the first four innings. Wisconsin Rapids finally broke through in the fifth, scoring on a Mason Onate (Pensacola State College) groundout and a Gunnar Myro (University of Nevada Las Vegas) sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 7-2.
The Rafters tightened the gap in the seventh inning. After scoring two runs earlier in the frame, Ashton Zacher (Southern Nevada Community College) belted an opposite-field, two-run homer to pull Wisconsin Rapids within one.
Looking to create some breathing room, the Mallards tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh. Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) delivered an RBI single to make it 8-6, and a bases-loaded walk extended the lead to three. That cushion was enough, as Madison held on for its third consecutive victory.
Guerin earned his fourth win of the season on the mound for the Mallards, while Anthony Mateo (Alabama A&M University) was charged with the loss for the Rafters. Joe Husak (University of Iowa) recorded the final out to secure his fifth save of the year.
The Mallards and Rafters will return to action at Warner Park on Friday for a doubleheader. The first game will begin at 1:05 p.m., with the second contest scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2025
- Rivets Allow 12 Unanswered Runs, Fall to Pit Spitters - Rockford Rivets
- MoonDogs Clobber Eau Claire - Mankato MoonDogs
- Early Offense Carries Madison Mallards Past Wisconsin Rapids Rafters - Madison Mallards
- Growlers Roar After Rain Delay, Beat Dock Spiders 7-3 - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Dock Spiders Fall to the Growlers at Herr-Baker Field - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rochester Drops Another Mayo Field Heartbreaker, 8-5 - Rochester Honkers
- Rox Win 7-2 over Minot with Fifteenth Straight Victory Versus Hot Tots - St. Cloud Rox
- Stingers Take Game One from the Larks - Willmar Stingers
- Pit Spitters Come from Behind to Take Game One - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Drop Game Two at Lakeshore, Split Doubleheader - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Drop First Game of Road Trip - Green Bay Rockers
- Ryan Bakes Walks off Leprechauns with 3-Run Bomb - Kenosha Kingfish
- Chinooks Drop Game 1 of Doubleheader - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Morello Deals Complete Game Shutout as Woodchucks Blank Chinooks - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Begin Series in Battle Creek - Green Bay Rockers
- Walks Hurt Chinooks in Series Opener against Woodchucks - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Dock Spiders Lose Back-To-Back in Doubleheader to Pit Spitters - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- Early Offense Carries Madison Mallards Past Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Yeager Dazzles on the Mound in Madison Mallards' Victory
- Madison Mallards Overcome Early Deficit, Pull Away to Beat Rockford Rivets
- Madison Mallards Fall Short Against Rockford Rivets
- Milburn Dominates as Madison Mallards Defeat Lakeshore Chinooks