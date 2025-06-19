Rox Win 7-2 over Minot with Fifteenth Straight Victory Versus Hot Tots

June 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox second baseman Ethan Gibson(St. Cloud Rox)

MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (18-5) put on an offensive display, including a pair of home runs, to defeat the Minot Hot Tots (5-20) 7-2 on Thursday and remain in front of the Great Plains West.

St. Cloud would strike first in the contest, scoring off an RBI double from Ethan Gibson (Virginia Tech) to take the 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, the Rox would add on two more runs. First, Brady Ballinger (University of Kansas) would provide a sacrifice fly, before Dominic Smaldino (University of California) found his seventh home run of the season, a Northwoods League high, to give the Rox the 3-1 advantage.

The Rox weren't done scoring, as the Rox put up two runs in the eighth inning off of Minot errors, before they took it into their own hands in the ninth. Ballinger would earn his first home run of the season to add on run number six, before Cayden Gaskin (University of South Carolina) hit an RBI double to make the score 7-2.

The Rox achieved win number 18 on the season and stand atop the Great Plains West at 18-4.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Brady Ballinger.

