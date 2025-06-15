Rox Stay Hot in 15-1 Win
June 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (14-4) delivered an all around performance on Father's Day with a 15-1 victory over the Minot Hot Tots (4-16) to secure a sweep and remain in first place in the Great Plains West.
St. Cloud put the foot on the gas pedal immediately, putting together a collective string of hits in the first inning to score four runs. A pair of two RBI singles from Brady Ballinger (University of Kansas) and Ethan Gibson (Virginia Tech) brought in four in the bottom of the first.
It was deja vu for Ballinger in the second, as he would add another two run single in his first game as a member of the Rox. Ballinger would later hit a triple in the fifth inning, adding to an already astounding debut.
The fourth frame would prove to be an impressive one for St. Cloud, as the Rox added half a dozen to their scoring total, with two coming from yet another two run single. This time it was from Austin Haley (Kansas State).
On the mound, JP Robertson would have another solid start, with five innings of shutout ball including five strikeouts.
The Rox added on three more runs in the seventh for good measure, and would put the stamp on an incredible performance on Father's Day to win 15-1.
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Brady Ballinger.
The Rox will start a four game series against the Willmar Stingers beginning on Monday, June 16 at 6:35 PM at Joe Faber Field for Nine Innings of Winning Night presented by Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.
The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
Images from this story
|
Brady Ballinger of the St. Cloud Rox in congratulated on base
