Waterloo Tops Loggers 12-7

June 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - The Loggers dropped their second straight, and the first game of the series against division foe, Waterloo Bucks. 12-7 was the final score from Copeland Park in front of 1,788 Copeland Crazies.

Mateo Gray (UCF) opened the scoring in the 2nd inning with a 2-run, 403 ft. blast into left center field scoring Kedren Kinzie (Hawaii).

Ethan Edinger (Louisville) got things started for La Crosse in the 3rd inning with an RBI single as Mikey Ryan (LSU) came around to score after stealing his league leading 19th base of the year.

Jake Bechtel scratched a run back for Waterloo with a solo shot bringing the score to 3-1.

The Bucks got another one back in the 5th thanks to a solo shot off the bat of Jake Slade, making it just a one-run game.

A messy 6th inning broke things open for Waterloo thanks to 4 unearned runs and 6 total runs in the inning. Jake Bechtel reached on an error by Kedren Kinzie and Jimmy Nugent came around to score. Ethan Rossi then singled into left field, scoring Bennet Fryman and giving Waterloo the lead. As Bechtel and Rossi attempt a double steal, Kanon Sundgren throws the ball into center field and Bechtel comes in to score for the second unearned run of the inning. Rossi then came in to score on an Ian Halverson RBI double. Will Johnson reached on Kedren Kinzie's second error of the inning. Halverson and Jake Slade both came around to score on the error to cap off the 6 run inning.

The Loggers responded with a couple runs of their own as Zach Wadas (Central Arizona CC) led off the inning with his first home run of the year. Sundgren (Nebraska) walked and Jefferis (Michigan) singled, flipping the lineup over to Mikey Ryan. After Sundgren stole 3rd, Ryan earned himself an RBI, grounding out to the shortstop.

The Loggers got one back in the 7th as Ohland (GCU) led off the inning with a solo shot to right field for his second homerun in as many nights.

Marcus Heusohn added some insurance for the Bucks with a bloop single into center. An errant throw that went off the runner caused Will Johnson to come around and score, giving Waterloo a 10-6 lead.

Waterloo put the nail in the coffin as Halverson singled in Bechtel and Rossi giving the Bucks a 12-6 lead going into the bottom of the 9th.

Mateo Gray earned himself his 3rd RBI of the night after an RBI single, scoring Savion Flowers (Kansas). It wouldn't be enough for La Crosse however as Waterloo takes game one of the series 12-7. Ziegen Farley gets the loss in relief and Alex Alberico earns his first win of the season. La Crosse and Waterloo will face off once again on Father's Day. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05, gates will open at 4 as the Loggers try and salvage a split against the first place Bucks.







