Rivets Fall to Leprechauns, Shut-out for the First Time this Season

June 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford, Ill. - The postgame fireworks opened the pot of gold at end of the rainbow for the Leprechauns as they shut out the Rivets.

On heroes in blue night, the Rivets (10-8) welcomed the Royal Oak Leprechauns (9-10) to Rivets Stadium for the first time this season. The Leprechauns' pitching dominated the Rivets, holding them to zero runs for the first time this season. The Rivets tallied seven hits, but were unable to get any home. They have now lost two straight games.

Royal Oak got their bats busy early as in the first inning, the 2-3-4 hitters all hit singles to each part of the outfield. The loaded bases brought up the Leprechauns' designated hitter Nick Shenefelt. He walked, scoring the first run of the game, giving the Leprechauns the lead. The Rivets got out of the jam, but Royal Oak took the 1-0 lead to end the top of the first.

The Leprechauns added on to their lead in the second. A walk and a stolen base put a runner in scoring position for Royal Oak's nine-hole hitter. He hit an RBI-single to score another run across, and the Rivets went down two.

Charlie Kinkaid (McLennan) got the start today for head coach Chase Brewster. Kinkaid in his first start of the season for the Rivets went two innings pitched, giving up two earned runs on four hits. He finished with three strikeouts to end his day.

"I felt kind of bad for Kinkaid," Brewster said. "His stuff wasn't probably wasn't as sharp as he'd liked. I hate that for him because it wasn't a fair represenation."

The Leprechauns extended their lead once more in the fourth. An RBI-single to right field scored one run and the lead for Royal Oak was now three.

Porter Conn (Kansas) came in relief for Kinkaid and pitched a solid inning on what is his mother's birthday. Conn in his first inning pitched at home gave up one run on two hits and added a strikeout to his total.

The Rivets' bats struggled through the first four innings of the game. They managed two base runners (one hit and one walk) through those innings and could not get things going against Royal Oak's starting pitcher, Grant Bradley.

The fifth inning looked more promising for Rockford. A two-out single from WT Jones (Seminole State (OK)) followed up by another single from AJ Malzone (Florida) put runners on the corners for Adison Worthman (Parkland). Worthman flew out to right field and the Rivets did not get a run across, but it looked to be a better sign of life for the Rockford bats.

The Rivets' bullpen was solid today against the Leprechauns. Taking over for Conn in the fourth was George Gouriotis (Edgewood). The right-hander made his Rivets' debut and pitched great. He went 3.2 IP, giving up no earned runs on two hits and two strikeouts to two walks.

"Can't say enough great things about George," Brewster said. "Filling up the zone with confidence will give you a chance to win."

Brewster used seven of his pitchers last night in the loss to Battle Creek. So with two outs in the top of the seventh and down three, he turned to the usual first baseman Tommy Townsend (Butler). Townsend with runners on second and third got the third out to get out of the inning. Townsend followed that up with a scoreless eighth.

The bottom of the eighth showed a huge chance for the Rivets. Townsend came to pinch hit for Worthman and hit a single, the lefty backed up his pitching with a solid leadoff at-bat. Kolby Felix (Colorado Mesa) reached on an error, giving the Rivets two on with no outs. Zeb Allen (Central Arkansas) popped out to first and Ty Waid (McLennan) grounded into a double play. Just like that, the Rivets' best chance to tie so far was gone.

"You got to tip your cap to those guys," Brewster said. "They were able to get some of the better players in the Midwest out. If we had to do it all over again, I'll take my chances, because 99 out of 100, I think Zeb and Ty will punch runners in."

Townsend pitched another scoreless inning in the ninth, and it turned to the bats to give Rockford another chance in this ballgame.

The bottom of the ninth started out with a Sam Flores (Kansas State) pop out. Jackson Forbes (Arizona) singled to left, putting a runner on for Jack Scheri (Wabash Valley). Scheri struck out and on came Tate Shimao (Hawaii) who hasn't seen the diamond since May 31, against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. He struck out looking, and the Rivets were shutout for the first time this season.

The player of the game for the Rivets would be Gouriotis. He held down 3.2 innings in a crucial part of the game for Rockford. His Rivets' debut showed great flashes of things to come. Brewster has been happy to add more arms to the pen.

The Rivets play one more game at home against the Leprechauns. After that, they have one away game in Madison before returning home against the Mallards once again.

