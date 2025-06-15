The MoonDogs Fall in Game 1 of Their Second Badlands Series

June 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The MoonDogs will drop Game 1 of their series with the Big Sticks, losing 10-3.

Ean DiPasquale (Minnesota State University Mankato) was your MoonDog starting pitcher tonight. DiPasquale would record 5.1 innings of work, facing a total of 23 batters with one strikeout.

The Big Sticks would strike first, getting 3 runs onto the scoreboard in the top of the second.

The MoonDogs would try to give the Big Sticks a rebuttal, bringing 1 run in at the bottom of the second. Wills Maginnis (Georgia State) would be the first MoonDog today to touch home plate, scoring our first run on a wild pitch.

Bryan Garrett (High Point University) was the first MoonDog reliever. Garrett put work in on the mound for 1.2 innings. In his time on the mound, he faced 9 batters with one strikeout.

The Big Sticks would extend their lead in the fifth, seventh, and ninth innings of the game, making their score 10.

The MoonDogs would try to use the seventh and eighth innings of work to their advantage by trying to cut the Big Stick lead. Connor Cuff (University of Louisiana-Lafayette) would come around to score on a passed ball, walking Cannon Peery (Grand Canyon University). In the eighth, Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC) would touch home due to a fielder's choice, putting out Maginnis.

Jack Wills (University of Evansville) would take over on the bump for Garrett. Wills pitched for 1.1 innings of work before the rain delay. He would face 8 batters, striking out one.

Luke Harrington (Angelina College) would be the last arm for the MoonDogs after the rain delay. Harrington would end the game with 0.2 innings of work.

The MoonDogs would end the game, falling 10-3. They will be back in action for Game 2 of the series tomorrow at ISG Field, starting at 5:05 pm.







