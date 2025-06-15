Carson Luna Walks It Off; Larks Defeat Stingers 2-1

June 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







First and third. Two men out. Tie game. Carson Luna took the first pitch he saw back up the middle as the Larks celebrated Father's Day with a 2-1 walk-off victory. "Just trying to flush the past four at bats," said Luna, who had struck out in all four of his previous at bats. "Put a good swing in front of me, got a good pitch to hit."

The game was a pitchers' duel for most of the afternoon. Larks starting pitcher Fernando Diaz gave up a solo home run to Jameson Martin in the first inning, but settled down to throw five innings of one run ball.

The Larks would tie the game up in the 6th inning. With runners on the corners and no one out, Erick Dessens hit a ground ball to second base that brought home a run.

Bismarck's bullpen was terrific, as Luke Zimmer went two scoreless innings. Hunter Crain left two men on with two men out, but Bryce Stockton bailed him out in the 8th and then threw a scoreless 9th.

The Larks' bullpen has been terrific all season, and has kept them in games. The Larks pitching staff now sports a 4.77 ERA, the eighth best mark in the Northwoods League. "For the whole year, they've done a heck of a job," said Larks manager Mark Weidemaier on the Larks bullpen. "Zimmer came in tonight, he was outstanding. Pitched great last year for us, and he'll move into the rotation soon."

With the win, the Larks moved to 6-14 on the season, and the Stingers fell to 10-7. The St. Cloud Rox have an opportunity to pick up a game of separation on the Stingers if they can defeat the Hot Tots on Sunday afternoon.







