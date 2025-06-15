Stingers Defeat Larks 7-6 in Extra Inning Thriller

June 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Will Eldridge was flawless in a two inning save, as Eldridge held the Larks off the board in the 9th and 10th innings to secure the Stingers' 7-6 win Saturday night. "I love being out there in that situation, and having two innings to compete, it just makes it that much more fun," said Eldridge.

Sebastian Edwards came in to pitch the 10th inning for the Larks. Bryce Ronken tapped a grounder back to Edwards to begin the inning, but Edwards airmailed the throw to first, which allowed the Stingers to take a 7-6 lead.

The Stingers took an early lead, but trailed for most of the game. Larks starting pitcher Sean Carey gave up three walks and a pair of base hits in the first as the Stingers jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

The Larks responded in the bottom of the 1st. With two outs and no one out, Erick Dessens battled to work a walk, and the Larks kept the line moving from there. Five hits, a walk, and a hit by pitch later, and the Larks had taken a 5-4 lead. Sydney Ward would tack on a run on a monstrous solo home run in the 2nd inning.

The Stingers would scratch runs across in the 6th and 7th innings to tie the game before winning it in extras.

"We've been scuffling a little bit with rainouts," said Stingers manager Nate Johnson. "To be able to come out and win this one in extras hopefully gives us momentum going into tomorrow."

The Stingers improved to 10-6 on the season, and are two games back of the St. Cloud Rox in the Great Plains West Division. The Larks fell to 5-14.

Game two between the Stingers and Larks is set for Sunday, June 14th. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. CST at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.







