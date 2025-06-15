Max McClellan and Aidan Camberg Put on Defensive and Offense Show to Take Down Battle Jacks

June 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, WI - Max McClellan entered Historic Simmons Field late, quiet and fatigued. He was sick, and over 2,200 people were showing up for his Father's Day performance-one of the biggest Kingfish crowds of the season so far. It was either call it quits, or pitch through it.

McClellan didn't care about the status of his health. He pitched through it.

Although his breaking ball lacked its average speed and his body appeared tired, McClellan set the tone for the game quickly, catching Battle Creek's lead-off man swinging for the first strikeout and out of the afternoon. It only went up from there for the Kenosha starter, as he ended up pitching 5.1 innings with 6 strikeouts and zero earned runs, guiding the Kingfish to a 14-2 win.

Influenced by McClellan's defensive strength, the Kenosha offense dusted off their bats and went to town.

Six of those hits came from Aidan Camberg, who drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single down the left field line, getting things started for the Fish. Camberg went on to record three more singles and two doubles to go 6-6 on the day, becoming the second Kingfish to have six hits in one game after Jadan Boyce did so earlier in the season.

The runs for the Kingfish piled on quickly, as every batter in the Kenosha lineup ended the day with at least one hit.

Ivan Dahlberg and Trent Abel joined Camberg with three RBIs apiece, Dahlberg's coming from a pair of RBI singles and Abel's from a single shot up the middle and a reach on an error.

As a team, the Kingfish batted .500 at the plate with 21 hits out of 42 at-bats against the Battle Jacks.

With this win, the Kingfish have broken their five-game losing streak, tying their overall 2025 Battle Creek series 2-2. The Fish will face the Battle Jacks again at home later this month, looking to take the series lead. In the meantime, Kenosha still remains last in the Great Lakes East division, but is only one game behind Traverse City, who took a loss today. Aiming to move up in the standings, the Kingfish will head to Fond du Lac to face the Dock Spiders tomorrow evening at 6:35 p.m.







