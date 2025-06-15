Rivets Blast Four Home Runs in Father's Day Win over Leprechauns

June 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The luck ran out for the Leprechauns on Father's Day in Rockford.

The Rivets (11-8) celebrated their dads and the first Screw City Sunday of the season donning their Sock Monkey alternate uniforms with a commanding bounce back victory over the Royal Oak Leprechauns (9-11), 9-4. The Rivets jumped in front early and never looked back, coming away with a weekend split in the second series meeting of the season between the two squads.

After being held off the scoreboard for the first time all season on Saturday night, the Rivets wasted no time getting the bats rolling again in Sunday's rematch. After the first two hitters reached in the bottom of the first inning - a leadoff single by Zeb Allen (Central Arkansas) and a walk by Kolby Felix (Colorado Mesa) - Ty Waid (McLennan) ripped an RBI single to left field to put Rockford on top after just three hitters came to bat.

Sam Flores (Kansas State) immediately followed with an RBI single of his own. With the bases loaded and still nobody out, Tommy Townsend (Butler) drove in another on a sacrifice fly before Flores came around to score on the throw of a stolen base attempt. In total, the Rivets plated four runs in the first inning and took a sizable lead that would hold the rest of the afternoon.

"There's a difference between getting beat and not playing the way you think you should," head coach Chase Brewster said. "Yesterday, I don't know if we gave a fair representation of what we've done the last three weeks since we've been here. I don't know that much changed approach wise from today to yesterday but luckily, a lot of balls fell earlier today."

The Rivets were relentless at the plate, putting constant traffic on the basepaths nearly all day. After leaving two runners on in the second and the bases loaded in the third without scoring, the Rivets broke out their drivers and began blasting home runs.

Zeb Allen led off the bottom of the fourth with his second long ball of the season to extend the Rockford lead to five. Allen exited the game in the sixth after putting together the most impressive offensive performance of the Rivets' season to date, going 4-for-4 with two runs scored and the solo blast to bring his team-leading batting average up to .429.

He was named the Peak Sports Club Player of the Game for the second time already in his nine games with the Rivets.

"I think everybody's kind of riding on each other's energy," Allen said. "Being able to build on that as we did a few days ago and then being able to come back out today and have some great success, it's been pretty cool."

Jayce Blalock (Arkansas Little-Rock) followed Allen's homer in the fourth with a two-run bomb of his own, his first since joining the team on Monday. In the fifth, Nolan Belcher (Kentucky) joined the power party as well, clubbing a long home run over the big Rivets Stadium left field wall to put the Rivets in total control.

The Rivets forced Leprechauns starter Jackson Miller out of the game after just 1.2 innings in the lefty's first start of the season, forcing five different Leprechauns pitchers into action before the day was over. Meanwhile, Cole Edwards (Eccelsia) and Gus Allred (Northern Colorado) combined to provide a desperately-needed 7 efficient innings after manager Chase Brewster was forced to use 11 different pitchers in the last two games.

Edwards tossed four shutout innings in his second start of the season before giving way to Allred, who took the ball for 3 innings of his own, giving up two runs. The two combined to allow just nine baserunners and kept the Rivets comfortably in front into the eighth inning.

"We haven't been so fortunate early this summer to get outs we need to get quickly," Brewster said. "If you just compete a little bit in the zone, you got a chance to win, and that's exactly what those two did for us."

The Leprechauns did make some noise late, however. After Allred departed, Royal Oak cut into the deficit with three runs in the eighth off Braydon Cooper (Rock Valley) with a pair of doubles. Two of the runs were charged to Cooper, causing Brewster to quickly turn the final five outs over to one of his most trusted bullpen arms, Aidan Wagley (Ecclesia).

Wagley shut things down, retiring two straight Leprechaun hitters to strand a man in scoring position in the eighth. He came back out for the ninth and closed out the victory, inducing a double play to cut down a leadoff single before striking out the final hitter to end it.

Ny'zaiah Thompson (Modesto) provided him a little extra insurance beforehand with a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the eighth, his first of the season. The Rivets' four home runs are the most they've hit in a game this season.

The Rivets remain deadlocked in first place with Kalamazoo in the Great Lakes East division standings. They'll have an opportunity to bank some wins in their home ballpark over the rest of the month, with 14 of their next 20 games set to take place at Rivets Stadium.

"It's a breath of fresh air," Brewster said. "We're excited to be able to wake up for our fans and play well and just keep giving people a reason to be proud of what we're doing here."

First though, they'll travel to Madison to take on the Mallards tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for Rivets games all season long at www.rockfordrivets.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.