Kalamazoo Forces Series Split in Win over Woodchucks

June 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI- After losing their first matchup against Wausau on Saturday night in decisive fashion, the defending Northwoods League Champions got revenge against Wausau on Sunday afternoon. The Growlers put together one of their best performances of the season, in a comfortable 13-4 win over the Woodchucks.

The defeat halted Wausau's four game win streak, the longest win streak of the 2025 season so far for the Woodchucks. However, Wausau remains five games above .500 at 12-7, and is one of only four teams to win 12 or more games in the Northwoods League this season.

After Wausau took an early lead against Kalamazoo in their win on Saturday, the Growlers flipped the script on Sunday, plating three runs in the bottom of the first to go in front. Kalamazoo then built their lead, adding three more runs in the second to take a commanding 6-0 advantage.

The Woodchucks would find their first run of the game in the top of the third, when they used a double steal to score two-way player Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois) from third base. But, the Growlers would answer with a solo home run in the bottom half of the frame to restore their six-run advantage.

As the game continued, Kalamazoo kept its foot on the gas. The Growlers added two runs in the sixth, before four more crossed the plate in the seventh to push their lead to double digits.

Despite the deficit, Wausau showed some fight late on. Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) drove two runs in on a two-out RBI single in the top of the eighth to make it a 10-run game. Malone now has three straight multi-hit games and seven RBIs during that stretch, as he continues to stay hot on the road trip.

Cael Boever (Grand Canyon) would follow that up with an RBI single of his own in the top of the ninth. The infielder has now recorded an RBI in each of his first two starts as a Woodchuck. Ultimately, it wasn't enough for Wausau to start a late rally against their Great Lakes East foe.

Wausau's road trip rolls on as they visit a familiar foe in Royal Oak on Monday night, with a 5:35 p.m. CST start time. The Woodchucks and Leprechauns previously met in early June, splitting a two-game series at Athletic Park. Royal Oak took the opener 9-6, while Wausau bounced back with a 14-3 win in Game 2.

Wausau's next home game will be Sunday, June 21st, when they face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 1:05 p.m. While the Woodchucks are away, fans can watch the Wausau Ignite play multiple times at home this coming week, with their next game at Athletic Park coming on Wednesday against the La Crosse Steam at 6:35 p.m. The Wausau Woodchucks and Ignite will be playing at Athletic Park all summer in 2025, and fans can watch them play by purchasing tickets at woodchucks.com.







