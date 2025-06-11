Woodchucks Edge Dock Spiders on the Road

Northwoods League

Wausau Woodchucks







FOND DU LAC, WI- After falling by 10 runs on Monday, Wausau rebounded with a clutch 7-5 win over Fond du Lac Tuesday night- marking the Woodchucks' fifth series split of the season.

The Woodchucks had some clutch hits late from new addition Ethan Guerra (Arizona) that helped Wausau to the win. In the seventh inning, Guerra gave Wausau the lead with an RBI double, his second extra base hit in as many games to open his 2025 campaign. Then, in the ninth, Guerra drove in an insurance run with an RBI single that would ultimately give the Woodchucks the cushion they needed to pick up the road win. Guerra became the first Woodchuck this year to log extra-base hits in each of his first two starts.

On the mound, Garrett Landry (Stephen F. Austin) shut the Dock Spiders down in the final stages of the game. Landry earned a six out save, his first in the Northwoods League, as he gave up no runs in the final two innings of play. The right-hander allowed one hit and struck out two in his strong performance as Wausau's closer.

Landry's save meant a strong trend continued for Wausau's pitching. In all nine of Wausau's wins this season, the Woodchuck's opponent has been limited to five runs or less. The Woodchucks currently have a 4.06 team ERA, which is top five in the entire Northwoods League.

In addition to Landry, the Woodchucks got key innings from a pair of arms who have recently committed to new collegiate programs. New Eastern Michigan commit Carter White (Lincoln Memorial) got the start for Wausau, tossing four innings and striking out four batters, while only walking one. Mason Morello (New York University), who committed to Atlantic 10 school Fordham, recorded the win after only allowing one earned run during his sole inning of work on the night.

Wausau broke the game open on offense in the top of the third. After loading the bases, Charlie Longmeier (Evansville) recorded an RBI on a walk to score the opening run of the game. After him, Josh McClintock (Dodge City CC/Western Illinois) ripped a two-run single into right field to make the score 3-0. Wausau added a fourth run in the frame when McClintock and Longmeier teamed up for a double steal that would ultimately bring Longmeier from third base to home.

Fond du Lac would answer with two runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth to quickly tie the game. They would also tie the game at 5-5 in the seventh, before Max Soliz (Kansas) drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly. It was the first RBI of the season for Soliz, who was a Northwoods League all-star with the Woodchucks in 2024.

Wausau is now 9-6 on the 2025 season, and with Madison's loss to Rockford on Tuesday night, the Woodchucks are now tied atop the Great Lakes West standings with the Mallards. After the road win, Wausau will take a break, as the Woodchucks will enjoy their first off day of the season on Wednesday.

After their first off day of the season, Wausau returns to action Thursday night at home against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters- the third meeting between the teams this year. The game will begin a stretch where Wausau has a game scheduled for 32 consecutive days. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Fans can check out the Woodchucks this season by purchasing game tickets at woodchucks.com.







