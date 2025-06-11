Lumbermen Walk-Off Bismarck, Wins 5th Straight

La Crosse, Wisc. - The Loggers win a thriller in Copeland Park sweeping Bismarck and keeping ahold of a share of first place as Waterloo also earns a win. 1503 in attendance as La Crosse wins their 5th in a row, tonight, in walk off fashion.

One again, Bismarck opened up the scoring, this time in the bottom of the second. Ricardo Aponte got the Larks on the board with an RBI double, scoring Ryan Christiansen.

The Loggers responded in the bottom of the 3rd Ethan Edinger (Louisville) singled in Mikey Ryan (LSU) after stealing his league-leading 18th base. Savion Flowers (Kansas) joined in on the fun with a 2-run homer to center giving the Loggers a 3-1 lead.

Bismarck clawed back in the 4th as Ryan Christiansen scored his second run of the night, however this was an unearned run due to an error in center field by Carson Ohland. Frankie Santiago recorded the RBI.

La Crosse wasted no time getting that run back as Brayden Jefferis (Michigan) singles in Eli Small (Kentucky).

Bismarck once again cut into the 4-2 Logger lead. Erick Dessens earns himself a big 2-out RBI as he singles into right field, scoring Santiago from 2nd.

In the top of the 7th, the Larks tied things up at 4 as Jamie Mullin hit a ball deep into the 5-6 hole and Logger shortstop Mikey Ryan had no other choice but to get the fielder's choice at 3rd base. Santiago grounded into a double play ending the inning on the very next pitch.

Things got interesting in the top of the 9th inning when Erick Dessens came in to score on a wild pitch with just 1 out. This gave Bismarck their first lead since the 3rd inning and was their 3rd unanswered run.

Kedren Kinzie (Hawaii) did answer however with a big 2 out hit in the bottom of the 9th, scoring Edinger and tying the game at 5.

With 2 outs in the top of the 10th Reggie Sharpe gave Bismarck the lead once again as Jamie Mullin came into score.

Kanon Sundgren (Nebraska) had the answer this time as he hit a sharp groundball to the shortstop playing in, who was unable to throw out Cole Eaton at the plate. Sundgren advanced to second on the wild throw but the flames were quickly exhausted as the Larks spun a timely double play on the speedy Mikey Ryan.

Mark Gialluisi came in to pinch hit once again in this series and grounded into a double play. Erick Dessens did however score and give Bismarck a 7-6 lead in the top of the 11th.

Edinger lead off the inning with an infield hit giving La Crosse 2 runners on with Savion Flowers stepping up to the plate. Flowers sharply grounded out to first base, putting both runners in scoring position with just one out. Kedren Kinzie singled and walked off the Bismarck Larks scoring Edinger and Ryan easily before he was drenched in gatorade in shallow centerfield.

Jack Otis earned himself the win almost exactly 24 hours after earning the save last night against the Larks. Mateo Gray had another solid start going 5.2 IP giving up just 2 ER. He left the game in position to earn the win. Kedren Kinzie had the Copeland magic tonight tying the game with 2 outs in the 9th and then walking it off in the 11th. Edinger also had quite the day going 3-6 with an RBI and coming around to score 3 times.

The Loggers have Wednesday off before they kickoff the second half of the 8 game homestand on Thursday, June 12 against the Badlands Big Sticks.







