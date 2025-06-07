Logs Better Duluth 2-1 in 10 Innings, Split Series

June 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







Duluth, Minn. - One night after losing a 10-6 slugfest, four La Crosse Loggers pitchers combined to limit the host Duluth Huskies to just one run in a 2-1 extra-inning victory at Wade Stadium in Duluth.

Loggers starter Tyler Gebb (Long Beach State) locked horns with Duluth starter Nate Vidlak in an old fashioned pitchers dual to start this one. Vidlak would toss four scoreless innings before departing while Gebb would go on to toss seven scoreless, striking out ten en route to earning NWL pitcher of the night honors.

It wasn't until the eighth inning when the Lumbermen broke through. Mikey Ryan (LSU) was hit by a pitch to lead-off the inning and promptly stole second base. Two batters later, he came around to score on a RBI single off the bat of Carson Ohland (Grand Canyon).

Duluth would answer in the bottom of the ninth though off of Loggers reliever Mason Beltrand (Winona State). After a lead-off walk was issued to Noah Furcht, Trey Craig would double to plate Furcht and tie the game at one but Beltrand was able to work out of the jam and push the game to extras.

Ryan started at second base in the extra frame and moved to third on a wild pitch from Huskies reliever Matthew Foley. Two batters later, Ryan would come home to score on another wild pitch to put La Crosse up 2-1 going into the bottom of the tenth.

Loggers field manager Josh Frye then turned the ball over to newcome Jack Mount (Wichita State) who set down the Huskies in order to earn his first save of the summer and secure the victory for the Lumbermen.

With the win the Loggers improved to 9-3 while Duluth fell to 3-9. La Crosse only managed three hits on the night, two of which came from Ohland.

La Crosse will now return home to the friendly confines of Copeland Park to being an eight-out-of-nine game homestand starting on Saturday night when the Thunder Bay Border Cats come to town for a 6:35 pm affair. Gates open at 5:30.







Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2025

Logs Better Duluth 2-1 in 10 Innings, Split Series - La Crosse Loggers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.