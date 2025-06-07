The Stingers Win a High-Scoring Showdown in Dickinson

June 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Dickinson, ND - The Stingers(9-3) beat the Badlands Big Sticks(5-6) thanks to a fantastic night at the plate, where the Stingers scored 18 to the Big Sticks' 11.

After scoring one in the second, the scoring really got going in the third when Ryan Tayman ripped an RBI double to left, and Kuhnau added another from a single. After a run down in which the Stingers scored another, the score was 4-0.

Then in the fourth, the Stingers scored 7, highlighted by RBI singles from Jameson Martin and Ryan Kramer, a 2-run double from Liam Bushey, and a 3-run moonshot to right from Jordan Kuhnau.

In the sixth, the Stingers grabbed 3 more thanks to a 3-run bomb out to center off the bat of Carter Bailey, his second of the season.

The Big Sticks grabbed 5 back in the bottom of the sixth to get closer, but in the top half of the seventh, the Stingers answered right back with 4 more thanks to a patient approach and some defensive mistakes.

In the 9th, the Big Sticks scored 5 more to make it a closer finish, 18-11.

Carter Bailey collected two hits, including a home run and 3 RBI.

Jordan Kuhnau had an RBI single and a 3-run home run.

Adam Urban earned the win with 5.1 Innings pitched.

The Stingers are back in action against the Badlands Big Sticks on Saturday at 7:35p.m. CST on NWL+.

