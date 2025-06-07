Dock Spiders Rally Past the Chinooks

June 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Jarren Sanderson at bat

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Jarren Sanderson at bat(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

MEQUON, WI - Dock Spiders pull off a five-run comeback to start off the road series in Lakeshore while also clinching its third straight win over the Chinooks in the 2025 regular season series.

Headlining the comeback effort for the Dock Spiders was Jarren Sanderson who had a terrific day at the plate and was a main contributor to the Dock Spiders offense- going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI. As a whole the Dock Spiders batting order showed tremendous flashes with Sam Pease and Jarren Sanderson each putting on multiple hit performances.

In the top of the seventh, a three RBI double from Jonathan Fitz brought the Dock Spiders back into the game- evening the score at six. Ultimately, a Jarren Sanderson RBI double was the difference-maker as the Dock Spiders held on to the one run lead to win 7-6.

Also, for the first time this season the Dock Spiders notched a triple off the bat of Landon Mensik. The Dock Spiders bats were red hot as for the fourth time this season the Dock Spiders reached double-digits in the team hit column.

Fond du Lac's pitching core had another high-caliber performance in the road win with starting pitcher John D. Mitchell going five innings while only giving up four hits and striking out two batters. In relief, Dylan Immel had another highlight outing- totalling four innings with two strikeouts while holding the Chinooks scoreless to close out the game.

The Dock Spiders will stay in Mequon, Wisconsin for game two of the series against Lakeshore as the Dock Spiders look to sweep the Chinooks on the road and hit three straight wins for the first time in 2025.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is on Monday, June 9 against the Woodchucks at 6:35 p.m. The game falls on a WFRV-TV Channel Five ticket special promotion night where tickets will be available for $5. Monday is also a Miller Monday where with each Miller product purchased, fans will earn entry in drawings for premium tickets to Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Dock Spiders games.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.