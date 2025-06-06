Dock Spiders Take Down Rockers In Green Bay
June 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
GREEN BAY, WI - Dock Spiders avenge last night's home loss by beating the Rockers in Green Bay off a well-rounded performance by the offense and defense.
Player of the game for the Dock Spiders was Matt Hansen who notched both the Dock Spiders second homer of the season as well as his second home run of the 2025 campaign. Hansen went 1-for-4 with one run, one homerun, a sacrifice fly and two RBI. Third baseman Jalen Gellings was the only Dock Spider to find the hit column multiple times going 2-for-4 with a run, a walk and a strikeout.
Another factor in the win for the Dock Spiders was the discrepancy in errors committed by each team. The Dock Spiders committed one error early in the game, whereas the Rockers committed seven throughout the game. Fond du Lac in the past four games struggled with limiting errors as they committed 11 within that period of time, but tonight's game offers proof that the Dock Spiders are getting relaxed and building chemistry in the field.
The pitching core for the Dock Spiders had a great night overall as they gave up only three walks to eight strikeouts. Starting pitcher Karter Muck went a season-high six innings and struck out five Rockers in route to earning his second win of the season.
After this win over the Rockers, the Dock Spiders will look to ride this wave of momentum to into the next two games of their three game road trip as they travel to Lakeshore to start a two game road series between the Dock Spiders and the Chinooks with first pitch of game one coming at 6:35 p.m. CT.
Next home game for the Dock Spiders is on Monday, June 9 against the Woodchucks at 6:35 p.m. The game falls on a WFRV-TV Channel Five ticket special promotion night where tickets will be available for $5. Monday is also a Miller Monday where with each Miller product purchased, fans will earn entry in drawings for premium tickets to Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Dock Spiders games.
Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Jalen Gellings on game night
Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2025
- The MoonDogs Take Game 4 of the Rox Series - Mankato MoonDogs
- Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Ryan Ritter Debuts with the Rockies - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Stingers Take Series Finale in Back-And-Forth Win in Minot - Willmar Stingers
- Madison Mallards Rally Late But Fall in Extras to Wausau Woodchucks - Madison Mallards
- Rox Fall Short to Mankato 5-4, Return Home Saturday for Three-Game Homestand - St. Cloud Rox
- Dock Spiders Take Down Rockers In Green Bay - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rockers Split Series After Surprise Loss to Fond du Lac - Green Bay Rockers
- Help the Royal Oak Leprechauns "Strike out Cancer" - Royal Oak Leprechauns
- Duluth Huskies Break Their Losing Streak, Win 10-6 over the La Crosse Loggers - Duluth Huskies
- Huge Fifth Inning Leads to Rivets Blowout Loss to Pit Spitters - Rockford Rivets
- Six Run Inning Pushes Spitters Past Rivets - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers Split the Double Header in Minot - Willmar Stingers
- Rockers Host Historic Night at Capital Credit Union Park - Green Bay Rockers
- A Blueprint for Success: Lakeshore Wins Second Consecutive Game Backed by Strong Pitching - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Kingfish Fall to Chinooks in First Extra Innings Game of the Season - Kenosha Kingfish
- Express Drop All Three Games of Road Trip, Fall to 4-7 - Eau Claire Express
- Rox Come back to Win in Ninth, 7-6 - St. Cloud Rox
- MoonDogs Take a Loss to the Rox in Game 3 - Mankato MoonDogs
- Honkers Snap Losing Streak with Dominant 11-5 Win over Eau Claire Express. - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.