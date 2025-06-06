Dock Spiders Take Down Rockers In Green Bay

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Jalen Gellings on game night

GREEN BAY, WI - Dock Spiders avenge last night's home loss by beating the Rockers in Green Bay off a well-rounded performance by the offense and defense.

Player of the game for the Dock Spiders was Matt Hansen who notched both the Dock Spiders second homer of the season as well as his second home run of the 2025 campaign. Hansen went 1-for-4 with one run, one homerun, a sacrifice fly and two RBI. Third baseman Jalen Gellings was the only Dock Spider to find the hit column multiple times going 2-for-4 with a run, a walk and a strikeout.

Another factor in the win for the Dock Spiders was the discrepancy in errors committed by each team. The Dock Spiders committed one error early in the game, whereas the Rockers committed seven throughout the game. Fond du Lac in the past four games struggled with limiting errors as they committed 11 within that period of time, but tonight's game offers proof that the Dock Spiders are getting relaxed and building chemistry in the field.

The pitching core for the Dock Spiders had a great night overall as they gave up only three walks to eight strikeouts. Starting pitcher Karter Muck went a season-high six innings and struck out five Rockers in route to earning his second win of the season.

After this win over the Rockers, the Dock Spiders will look to ride this wave of momentum to into the next two games of their three game road trip as they travel to Lakeshore to start a two game road series between the Dock Spiders and the Chinooks with first pitch of game one coming at 6:35 p.m. CT.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is on Monday, June 9 against the Woodchucks at 6:35 p.m. The game falls on a WFRV-TV Channel Five ticket special promotion night where tickets will be available for $5. Monday is also a Miller Monday where with each Miller product purchased, fans will earn entry in drawings for premium tickets to Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Dock Spiders games.

