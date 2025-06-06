Madison Mallards Rally Late But Fall in Extras to Wausau Woodchucks

June 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau, WI - The Madison Mallards (6-4) rallied in the ninth inning to force extra innings, but couldn't quite get past the Wausau Woodchucks (8-4) on Friday night.

The Woodchucks struck first, as Anthony Quigley (University of South Florida) opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first. Wausau would score another in the frame to take an early 2-0 lead.

With the Woodchucks up by three runs in the fourth inning, the Mallards cut into the advantage. Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State University) drove in a pair of runs with a base hit to cut the Wausau lead to 3-2. The Woodchucks got a run back in the bottom of the fifth, as Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount University) drew a bases loaded walk to extend the lead back to two runs.

Still down by two in the ninth inning, the Mallards offense stormed back. With Madison down to its final strike, Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State University) ripped an RBI single to right field to bring the Mallards within a run. Brock Lulewicz (Wichita State University) stepped up next, and he punched an RBI single of his own to left field, tying the game 4-4.

After a scoreless bottom of the ninth, the Mallards took their first lead of the game in the tenth inning. Gavin Brzozowski (Baylor University) led off the inning with a single, scoring Cooper Malamazian (Indiana University) and making the score 5-4. However, the Woodchucks scored a pair in the bottom of the inning to win the game, and hand the Mallards their fourth one-run defeat of the season.

Kade Douglas (Colorado State-Pueblo) picked up the win for the Woodchucks in relief. Joe Husak (Illinois State University) was charged with the loss for the Mallards. With the loss, the Mallards sit a game back of the Woodchucks in the Great Lakes West standings.

The Mallards and Woodchucks will meet again at Warner Park on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







