Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Ryan Ritter Debuts with the Rockies

June 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - Former Fond du Lac Dock Spiders infielder Ryan Ritter made his Major League debut for the Colorado Rockies on Friday, June 6 against the New York Mets at Coors Field in Denver. Ritter becomes the eighth former Fond du Lac Dock Spiders player in the majors, joining Chicago White Sox infielder Tim Elko, San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson, Milwaukee Brewers infielder Caleb Durbin, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott, Cardinals right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos, and Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes as Major Leaguers with Fond du Lac ties. Ritter, Elko, Bergert, Simpson, and Durbin each made their Major League debuts since the 2025 season started.

Ritter, who played collegiately at the University of Kentucky, played for the Dock Spiders in 2020. The Evergreen Park, Illinois, native was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. In one season with the Dock Spiders, Ritter appeared in 29 games and hit .259 (22-for-85) with five doubles, 19 RBI, and a .703 OPS. Ritter was a member of the Fond du Lac team that claimed the Northwoods League Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship in 2020.

In 2022, Ritter started his professional career by appearing in eight games for the Arizona Complex League Rockies where he hit .320 with six extra-base hits, four RBI, and a 1.094 OPS. His 2023 season was split between Class-A Fresno of the California League, High-A Spokane of the Northwest League, and Double-A Hartford of the Eastern League. Between these three stops, he combined to hit .281 over 119 games with 24 home runs, 25 doubles, four triples, 85 RBI, and a .902 OPS. Ritter's 2024 season was spent in Double-A Hartford where he hit .270 with seven home runs, 17 doubles, two triples, 32 RBI, and a .773 OPS.

Following the 2024 season, Ritter was one of six former Dock Spiders selected to participate in the 2024 Arizona Fall League and was one of 10 former Dock Spiders in Major League Camps during 2025 Spring Training.

In his Major League debut against the Mets, Ritter started at shortstop and batted sixth. He went 1-for-4 at the plate with a triple for his first Major League hit. Prior to his promotion to Colorado, he appeared in 52 games for Triple-A Albuquerque of the Pacific Coast League in 2025. Ritter hit .305 (62-for-203) with 16 home runs, 13 doubles, 45 RBI, and a 1.049 OPS. Ritter was named the Pacific Coast League (PCL) Player of the Month for May after winning back-to-back PCL Player of the Week awards. He played in 24 games during the month, notching a .381/.445/.918 slash line with 10 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, and 31 RBI. During the month, he led all PCL players in total bases (89), RBI, slugging percentage, OPS (1.363), tied for first in hits (37), doubles, triples, home runs, second in runs scored (27), batting average, and fifth in on-base percentage.

Since the Dock Spiders first season in 2017, they have enjoyed an overall winning record of 287-268 for a .517 winning percentage. They won their first Northwoods League Championship in 2018 and also claimed the League's Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship in 2020. A total of 43 former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams, including five selections last season.

The Dock Spiders began their ninth season of Northwoods League play on Memorial Day 2025.







