Stingers Split the Double Header in Minot

June 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - In game one, Minot jumped out to an early two run lead after scoring one run in the first and second inning.

The Hot Tots put up seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Stingers bats fell quiet for most of the game until the sixth inning.

In the sixth inning Kobe Eikmeier left the yard for his second home run of the year.

In the seventh the Stinger started a rally.

After Jordan Kuhnau was hit by a pitch Eikmeier drove him in for his second RBI of the day. Jackson Cliatt scored on a passed ball to give the Stingers their third run of the night. The rally was short lived when Matthew Pena grounded out to end the game.

Kobe Eikmeier went 2-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

In his second start of the year, Sam Tyrpa went 4.1 innings allowing three earned runs striking out two.

Braden Cork had his first scoreless outing pitching 1.1 innings.

In Game two, the Stingers found their bats, scoring 8 runs and winning by a score of 8-5.

The Hot Tots grabbed the lead in the first before Landon Franklin hit his second HR of the year to tie things in the top of the second.

Minot regrabbed the lead in the bottom of the second by scoring 3 runs, but once again the Stingers were able to answer back thanks to a Joey craig 2-RBI triple and a Ryan Tayman 2-Run HR.

After that a couple of sac-flys from Franklin and Cardinale extended the Stingers lead to 8-5.

The bullpen was stellar in the second game thanks to the efforts of Kaden Guida and Will Eldridge.

Guida had 2.0 innings pitched with 4 strikeouts, while Eldridge notched his second save of the season with 2 strikeouts and an inning pitched.

Landon Franklin went 2-3 with 3 RBIs and a home run.

In his second Stinger start, Ryan Tayman went 1-2 with 2 walks and a homer, and 2 RBIs.

The Stingers are back in action against Minot on Friday at 6:35p.m. CST on NWL+.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.