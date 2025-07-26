Stingers Win in Mankato

July 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato, MN - The Stingers(31-27) beat the Mankato Moondogs(29-29) on the road 4-3.

Centerfielder Cody Nitowitz started off the scoring with a 2-run single in the top of the second.

Designated hitter Sam Hunt gave the Stingers 2 more with a double in the fifth inning, the Stingers led it 4-0.

Starter Porter Buursema held the Moondogs off the scoreboard until the sixth inning, when the Moondogs notched 2.

Jackson Sobel came on in the sixth with two outs and allowed 1 run but held the Stingers' lead throughout the next 3.1 innings.

Buursema went a solid 5.2 innings with 2 earned runs and 5 strikeouts.

In relief, Sobel went 3.1 innings with 1 earned run and 2 strikeouts.

Cody Nitowitz went 2-for-3 with a walk and 2 RBIs.

The Stingers take on the Moondogs tomorrow in Mankato with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CST on NWL+.

