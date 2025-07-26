Rox Walk-off Bucks in 7-6 Victory

July 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox' Jackson Hauge and Nick Studdard on game night

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (39-17) took down the Waterloo Bucks (34-25) in heroic fashion on Saturday with a fantastic finish.

Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) scorched the baseball in the bottom of the third for a three-run homer, his first of the 2025 season, to pull the game back within one run at 4-3.

Later, a sacrifice fly from Nolan Geislinger (Iowa Western CC) tied up the ballgame at four apiece in the bottom of the fourth.

St. Cloud took the lead in the sixth inning, as Jackson Cooke (University of Pittsburgh) stepped on home to give the Rox a 5-4 lead.

Starting Pitcher Jake Burcham (Tarleton State University) gave the Rox seven innings on the mound, tallying four strikeouts.

The game would eventually go into extra innings, and in the bottom of the tenth, Hauge stepped up to the plate. With the game on the line, Hauge went deep again and walked it off with a two-run home run to seal a Rox 7-6 victory.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Jackson Hauge.

