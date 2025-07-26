Rox Walk-off Bucks in 7-6 Victory
July 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (39-17) took down the Waterloo Bucks (34-25) in heroic fashion on Saturday with a fantastic finish.
Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) scorched the baseball in the bottom of the third for a three-run homer, his first of the 2025 season, to pull the game back within one run at 4-3.
Later, a sacrifice fly from Nolan Geislinger (Iowa Western CC) tied up the ballgame at four apiece in the bottom of the fourth.
St. Cloud took the lead in the sixth inning, as Jackson Cooke (University of Pittsburgh) stepped on home to give the Rox a 5-4 lead.
Starting Pitcher Jake Burcham (Tarleton State University) gave the Rox seven innings on the mound, tallying four strikeouts.
The game would eventually go into extra innings, and in the bottom of the tenth, Hauge stepped up to the plate. With the game on the line, Hauge went deep again and walked it off with a two-run home run to seal a Rox 7-6 victory.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Jackson Hauge.
St. Cloud finishes the series against the Waterloo Bucks on Sunday, July 27th, at 4:05 p.m. It will be a Kids TV Takeover Day with an appearance by Bluey and Bingo, presented by Best Western Plus Kelly Inn. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.
The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
Images from this story
|
St. Cloud Rox' Jackson Hauge and Nick Studdard on game night
Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2025
- MoonDogs Fall Short of Nine Straight - Mankato MoonDogs
- Kingfish Shatter Pit Spitters' 13 Game Win Streak in 17-1 Blowout - Kenosha Kingfish
- Stingers Win in Mankato - Willmar Stingers
- Carson Hansen's Late Homer Propels Madison Mallards to Victory - Madison Mallards
- Dock Spiders Fall Short Against The Mallards - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Mistakes Cost Growlers in 7-4 Loss in Royal Oak - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rox Walk-off Bucks in 7-6 Victory - St. Cloud Rox
- Woodchucks Swept in Doubleheader at Lakeshore - Wausau Woodchucks
- Woodchucks' Seven Game Win Streak Snapped at Lakeshore - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Fall Behind Early, Can't Recover in 11-4 Loss to Wisconsin Rapids - Green Bay Rockers
- Loggers Split DH with Eau Claire - La Crosse Loggers
- Crowley Searches for First Quality Start against Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Big Sticks Fall 7-5 to the Honkers Snapping Five Game Win Streak - Badlands Big Sticks
- Kenosha Stagnant Offensively in Blowout Loss to Pit Spitters - Kenosha Kingfish
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.