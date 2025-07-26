Carson Hansen's Late Homer Propels Madison Mallards to Victory
July 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Fond du Lac, WI - The Madison Mallards (33-22) held on to win a nailbiter over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (27-31) 5-4 on Saturday night.
The Mallards grabbed the lead in the top of the second inning with a solo home run from Charlie Marion (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee), putting Madison up 1-0. The Dock Spiders responded in the third when Reece McCarthy (University of Massachusetts) ripped an RBI triple to even the score at 1-1.
Noah Sheffield (Florida State University) put Madison ahead 3-1 in the fifth with a two-run double. But the Dock Spiders answered once more, as TP Wentworth (Clemson University) launched a two-run homer to even the score at 3-3.
Each team scored a run in the sixth, and the game remained tied into the late innings. In the eighth, Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) hit a solo home run to put the Mallards ahead 5-4. The Dock Spiders loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Bryce Leedle (University of St. Thomas) struck out two straight hitters to end the game, and the Mallards held on for the win.
Chayce Osterhaus (University of Wisconsin-La Crosse) earned the win for the Mallards in relief. Payten Jibben (University of Illinois-Chicago) was charged with the loss for the Dock Spiders. Leedle picked up his first save of the season.
The Mallards face the Dock Spiders once again on Sunday to wrap up the series, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Madison returns home to Warner Park to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m.
