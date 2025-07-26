Mistakes Cost Growlers in 7-4 Loss in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (31-28; 14-10) squandered a bevy of opportunities with runners on base, ultimately falling 4-7 to the Royal Oak Leprechauns (27-30; 10-11).

The first few innings were all Growlers, as Jack Crittendon would face the minimum through three, while the offense would have plenty of traffic. In the first, Preston Barr would be chased following just 36 pitches and one run, but would leave the bases loaded following an Isaac Vanderwoude strike out. In the second, it was Braden LaRusso on the bump, who would see one run, two hits, and make an error, before striking out Gabe Springer to leave two runners in scoring position.

The first Royal Oak run would come in the fourth, as Danny Cook would bring in his first run of the day. Crittendon would find another 1-2-3 inning in the fifth, with his offense again failing to capitalize, stranding two runners on.

In the bottom of the sixth, the 2-1 Growler load would be flipped on its head in a three pitcher, six run inning that saw the Leprechauns find just two hits but take a 7-2 lead. Royal Oak took six free passes and 50 pitches across the long inning. With the game suddenly flipped on its head, Kalamazoo would finally begin to capitalize with runners on, but it was too little too late in the 7-4 loss.

Overall, a small positive was the performance of struggling outfielder JD Crisp who, after a home run in one at-bat Friday night, went 4-4 with a two-run double that scored Kalamazoo's final two runs. The bad was the Growlers offense with runners on. Despite sending seven more batters to the plate, finding four more hits, and forcing two errors, Kalamazoo was just unable to bring runners in. Of the 12 runners the Growlers left on base, eight were left in scoring position.

Kalamazoo and Royal Oak will finalize their Kalamazoo legs of the 2025 series with a Sunday matinee, with the game scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.







