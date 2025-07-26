Loggers Split DH with Eau Claire

July 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - 2,112 people in attendance for a La Crosse Logger doubleheader against the Eau Claire Express. It was a beautiful night for baseball as La Crosse tries to get back in the win column against its Great Plains East rival as we near closer to the playoffs.

Game 1

Eau Claire struck first in the top of the 1st as Cort MacDonald came in to score on an error by Savion Flowers.

In the 3rd, Eau Claire struck again as Sam Erickson had an RBI single into center field, scoring Cort MacDonald once again.

The Loggers struck back with 2 runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning as Savion Flowers (Kansas) made up for his error in the first inning with an RBI single that scored Kanon Sundgren (Nebraska). Carson Ohland (GCU) followed that up with a sac fly, scoring Cayden Smith (Central Michigan), tying the game up at 2 runs apiece.

In the 6th inning of a 7 inning game, Sam Erickson added to his impressive night with a go-ahead solo home run over the left field wall. Erickson had all 3 RBIs for Eau Claire on the night.

Despite giving up just 2 earned runs, Berggren gets the loss for La Crosse and Cohen Gomez earns his first win of the year for Eau Claire. Erickson provided every RBI for the Express and Savion Flowers led the way for the Loggers going 2/4 with an RBI.

Game 2

Again in game 2, Eau Claire struck first as Sam Erickson got things started with a 3-run home run, giving him 6 RBIs on the evening and giving the Express an early 3-run lead.

The Lumbermen answered right back with a run of their own however, as Carson Ohland ripped a double down the right field line, scoring Edinger (Louisville) who led off the inning by reaching on an error.

In the bottom half of the 3rd inning, Eli Small (FAU) smoked an RBI double, scoring both Carson Ohland and John Pearson (LSU) who came all the way around from first. Kanon Sundgren gave La Crosse the lead with a sac fly, scoring Small.

Brayden Olson (St. Thomas) is credited with the win in relief, working himself out of multiple impressive jams. Jakubowski receives the save for La Crosse while Mattingly gets the loss for the Express.

La Crosse has a 3 game series that starts with another doubleheader against Duluth on July 26th. Those 3 games will play a big role in who gets home field advantage for the first round of the playoffs. First pitch of game 1 will be at 5:05, gates open at 4.







Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.