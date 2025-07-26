Kingfish Shatter Pit Spitters' 13 Game Win Streak in 17-1 Blowout

July 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kingfish seem to enjoy winning in alternate identity form, blowing out the Pit Spitters 17-1 as the Kenosha Bombers tonight at Historic Simmons Field.

Kenosha wasted zero time getting things rolling, piling on seven runs in the first inning on five hits. Up ahead 2-0 with the help of a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly, Dominic Kibler made it 5-0 with a three-run blast into the Fishbowl. Jack Zebig then padded on the last two of the inning with a two-RBI double down the left field line.

Noah Alvarez hopped on the RBI train in the bottom of the third, grounding out to allow Kibler to score, making it 8-0.

The Bombers' rally only continued. Once again, the bases were loaded, and it was Ivan Dahlberg's turn to make something happen-which he did. The first baseman sent a deep sacrifice fly to center to bring home Zebig. Ethan Hindle followed with a walk, making it 10-0.

Despite the double-digit lead, it wasn't enough for Kibler.

Kibler smashed a three-run RBI double to deep center field, putting the Bombers ahead 13-0 by the end of the sixth inning.

The Pit Spitters' only point of revenge was Grady Mee's solo moonshot in the seventh, but the Kenosha pitching staff shut down Traverse City, allowing only six hits with five strikeouts.

To put the cherry on top, Hindle wanted a try at the Fishbowl, driving a solo home run to put another run on the board for the Bombers.

Still, 14 wasn't enough.

With the bases loaded, Zebig did his job at the plate, bringing in Kibler in exchange for a ground-out. Then, to finish things off, Vytas Valincias had himself a day, sending a three-run RBI double to center.

The Bombers officially shattered the Pit Spitters' 13-game win streak and crushed their own four-game losing streak. The two teams will face off one more time tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 p.m., with the Kingfish looking to even out the four-game series.







