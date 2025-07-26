Woodchucks Swept in Doubleheader at Lakeshore

July 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MEQUON, WI- The Woodchucks were incredibly close to splitting a seven-inning doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks on Saturday night, but couldn't get a win in game two across the line.

Lakeshore scored late to pull out an 8-7 win over the Woodchucks at Kapco Park. It was only the fifth loss of the second half for Wausau, all five of them coming on the road.

The Woodchucks were the home team in the second game of the doubleheader, which meant the Chinooks hit first and scored a run in the top half of the first inning. Wausau replied with a run of its own in the bottom half, as Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) legged out an infield RBI single, his 45th RBI of the summer.

The Chinooks would score one run in the second, and another in the third to take a 3-1 lead, but then, the Woodchucks got their big inning. In the bottom of the third, Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas/Hawaii) smoked a ball all the way to the wall in right field, scoring two runs and tying the game at 3-3. Soliz now has 53 RBIs in the 2025 season, and 97 total RBIs in his Woodchuck career.

But Wausau wasn't done. Later in the frame, Josh Arquette (Panola CC/UTSA) brought in the go-ahead run with an infield RBI single. Cael Boever (Grand Canyon) then ripped a two-RBI double down the right field line to extend Wausau's lead. The Woodchucks scored five runs in the frame, their most runs in a single inning in the doubleheader, and pulled ahead, 6-3.

Lakeshore scored two runs in the fifth, but Wausau got a run back in the bottom of the sixth, when Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) took a walk with the bases loaded and earned an RBI. However, the Chinooks got three runs across the plate in their final frame of the night, taking the lead and holding on to pick up the win.

The Woodchucks fall to 37-19 overall, and 16-5 in the second half. The Mallards picked up a win tonight, which means the Woodchucks now have a two-game lead over the Mallards in the second half Great Lakes West standings. Wausau must win the second half title if they want to make the 2025 Northwoods League Playoffs.

Wausau and Lakeshore will meet for the final time in the 2025 season tomorrow afternoon in Mequon. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. at Kapco Park, and the game can be viewed on the NWL+ app or online at watch.northwoodsleague.com.

Wausau's next home game is on Thursday July 31, when the Green Bay Rockers come to town. That night is Ode to Pickleball night at Athletic Park, where there will be a pickleball paddle giveaway, presented by Festival Foods! The first 500 fans through the gate will receive a free Woodchucks-themed pickleball paddle to take home, so be sure to come early and score this awesome giveaway in a few days! For more information on the remaining promotions and tickets to games at Athletic Park in the 2025 regular season, visit woodchucks.com.







