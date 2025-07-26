MoonDogs Fall Short of Nine Straight

Stingers defeat MoonDogs, 4-3.

Starting on the mound for your Mankato MoonDogs is Caleb Koskie (Indiana University). Koskie goes 1, 2, 3 in his first inning of work. 0-0

Starting on the mound for the Wilmar Stingers is Porter Buursema (Georgia Tech). JoJo Williamson and Nico Libed lead the Dogs off with walks. The MoonDogs can't get any runs in, and we head to the second. 0-0

Max Buettenback (University of Nebraska) leads the Stingers off with a single, followed by a Bushey walk. Joey Craig (New Mexico State) walks, and the bases are loaded for the Stingers. Two strikeouts from Koskie, but Cody Nitowitz gets a 2-run RBI single to put the Stingers up. 2-0 Stingers.

Buursema is rolling and goes 1, 2, 3 in the bottom of the 2nd. 2-0 Stingers

Koskie follows suit and has his own 1, 2, 3 inning in the top of the third. 2-0 Stingers

Buuresema goes 1, 2, 3 again and hasn't allowed a hit through 3 innings. 2-0 Stingers

One base runner for the Stingers via a Dog's error. Nothing going for the Stingers after the error. 2-0 Stingers.

Through 4 innings, no hits for the MoonDogs. Buursema is cruising. 2-0 Stingers.

Leadoff walk for Cody Nitowitz of the Stingers. A single from Guzman followed by an RBI double from Sam Hunt (University of Minnesota) puts the Stingers up 4. 4-0 Stingers.

One error from the MoonDogs in the bottom of the fifth. Buursema is still rolling and has zero hits allowed through 5 innings. 4-0 Stingers.

Koskie goes 1, 2, 3 in the sixth. 4-0 Stingers.

JoJo Williamson leads off the Dogs with an HBP. Followed by a Nico Libed walk. Collin Jennings (University of Illinois) drives in the first Dogs run of the game with a SAC Fly. Caleb Wuff gets the first hit of the game and its a RBI single. 4-2 Stingers.

Cody Nitowitz leads the Stingers off with a single. Another base hit ends Koskie's day. Tyler Foster (UC Irvine) into pitch for the MoonDogs. Foster gets out of the inning and we head to the bottom of the seventh. 4-2 Stingers.

Sean Griggs (Alabama) gets it going with a single for the Dogs in the seventh. JoJo Williamson walks. RBI double from Nico Libed (San Diego) gets the Dogs one run closer. 4-3 Stingers.

Solid inning from Foster, and the MoonDogs execute a hidden ball trick for the final out of the inning. 4-3 Stingers.

MoonDogs fail to add any more. 4-3 Stingers.

Drew Townson (Fresno State University) into pitch for the MoonDogs in the ninth. Base hit for the Stingers and they have two on. 4-3 Stingers

Bottom nine and the MoonDogs need one to tie, two to win.

4-3 Final.







