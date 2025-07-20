MoonDogs Take Game 1 of Bismarck Series

The MoonDogs take the win on the road against the Larks!

The starter on the mound today for the MoonDogs was Braden Grimm (Minnesota State University, Mankato).

The MoonDogs would start their scoring early, scoring at the top of the first, second, and third innings of play. Bryant Viskovich (San Diego) would be one of those runs, hitting his first home run of the season!

Connor Cuff (University of Louisiana-Lafayette) was your Player of the Game, going 2-5 with 3 RBIs, driving in 3 of the 6 runs in the top of the ninth!

Ian Culver (University of Utah) got the save on the mound tonight, pitching in the last two innings of work.

The MoonDogs take the win 11-4 in Bismarck!







