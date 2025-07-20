Spitters Trounce Growlers in 10-1 Win

July 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters enjoyed their third double digit run total during this seven-game winning streak as part of a 10-1 victory over the Kalamazoo Growlers in front of 2,363 fans on Sunday evening at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Pit Spitters continued to achieve new heights in their seventh straight win as they officially hit 13 games above .500, their best mark of the season, as five hitters achieved a multi-hit game and all, but two hitters recorded an RBI.

Traverse City began the nickel and diming of the Growlers pitching staff in the bottom of the first inning as Cade Collins extended his team lead in RBIs to 33 with a sacrifice flyout to give the Spitters a 1-0 lead. Trent Reed had a career night with the Spitters as he had his first three-hit game of the season, and it began with a two-run double down the left field line to extend the Spitters lead to 3-0. An inning later, Collins added two more RBIs to his tally as he hit a single to right field pushing the Spitters lead to an outstanding 5-0 lead. Growlers All-Star smoked his first home run on the season to lead off the top of the sixth inning to bring the game to 5-1. Pit Spitters All-Star Isaac Sturgess added to his team lead in triples with his fourth of the season driving in a run to push their lead to 6-1. Collins then hit a popup to shortstop where Coy was unable to make the catch allowing Sturgess to score making it 7-1. In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Spitters added three more runs for good measure and the first came on an RBI base hit to left field by Grady Mee to further extend their lead to 8-1. Brandon Sanchez followed with a walk with bases loaded as they continued to pile on the runs making it 9-1. The final run of the night for the Spitters came on a sacrifice flyout hit by Sturgess to give the game it's final score of 10-1.

Traverse City continues to improve to their best mark of the season at 32-19 overall and 11-6 in the second half while Kalamazoo falls to 19-24 overall and 11-6 in the second half. Ciaran Caughey (1-0) posted his best night on the mound of his career with over 100 pitches thrown in seven innings, striking out a career high eight batters while allowing only one run, one walk, and six hits. Jack Crittendon (6-1) was handed his first loss of the season after allowing four runs on 10 hits, two walks, while striking out four.

The Spitters conclude their two-game series with the Growlers as they aim for their eighth straight win as well as a sweep. First pitch is tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Broadcast coverage with Jackson Heiden will begin on the Northwoods League Sports Network at 7:00 p.m. on the Northwoods League + App.







