Growlers Fall in Traverse City 10-1

July 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (29-24; 12-6) struggled offensively, defensively, and pitching in an all-around 10-1 defeat at the hands of the Traverse City Pit Spitters (32-19; 11-6) on Sunday evening.

The first inning was where the damage began for Traverse City, with bases loaded and one out turning into a 1-0 lead on a Cade Collins sacrifice fly. The Growlers would go scoreless against Traverse City's Ciaran Caughey, who would enjoy two runs added in both the fourth and fifth innings, with chaos ruling in the fifth. With runners on the corners and one out, Isaac Sturgess would pop a bunt into the air down the right field line, with Growler starter Jack Crittendon leaving his feet to make what was initially ruled a catch.

As the ball squirted out, the call remained an out on the field, as Crittendon made the throw to first for a double play that, at the time, ended the inning. After a lengthy discussion, the call was overturned as a single with no outs, and the following pitch would bring in two runs off the bat of Cade Collins. With a 5-0 deficit, Noah Coy opened the sixth with a homer, but that was all the scoring for the Growlers.

Gage Vota would struggle in his two innings of work, giving up five more runs as Traverse City would end the night with a 10-1 victory.

The offense continues to be the issue when Kalamazoo is in Traverse City. In five games this season the Growlers have been held to two runs or less in four of the five games, while scoring nine or more runs in three of the four home games against the Pit Spitters. Kalamazoo will have to find some offense in the road finale in Traverse City on Monday night.







