Rivets Fall to Kingfish, Snap Three Game Win Streak

July 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Bullpen woes struck the Rivets.

After being victorious in its last three home games, the Rockford Rivets (8-10) took on the Kingfish (8-9) in Kenosha for one of the two games scheduled in the series. The Rivets got out to a nice start, but it was quickly taken away by the Kingfish. The Rivets' bullpen gave up nine runs in today's affair. The Rivets fell 12-3.

After a high-scoring first three innings against Royal Oak, the first three innings of today's ballgame were scoreless. There were only three total baserunners in that stretch, two for Rockford and one for Kenosha.

Danny Cercello (Houston) came out hot in his second appearance versus the Kingfish. He had back-to-back 1-2-3 innings before giving up a sole baserunner in the third. While he was scorching hot on the mound, the Rivets' bats awakened.

The top of the fourth saw the Rivets load up the bases with one out. John Uchytil (Sonoma State) came up and hit a sacrifice groundout to score Harrison Bowman (Central Michigan). The Rivets scored first in the third straight game.

Kenosha got on the board in the fourth as well. Cercello had command problems in the inning, allowing a single, walking two and hitting a batter with the bases loaded. The Kingfish and Rivets were level at one to end the inning.

Cercello's day came to an end in the fifth after he gave up two runners with no outs. He finished with four innings pitched, giving up three runs on three hits, walking three and striking out five. A great start to the day, followed by a rough end for the Rivets' right-hander

Kaleb Dooley (Texas A&M-Texarkana) came in relief for Cercello, and he struggled as well. He walked the first batter he faced, loading them up with no outs. Tragedy struck for the Rivets. The Kingfish blasted a grand slam to center field to put themselves up four through five innings.

The Rivets responded to Kenosha's big inning with two runs of their own. They loaded up the bases once again for Uchytil. He walked, scoring Gavin Taylor (Nevada Las Vegas).

Kenny Hirschfeld (Lackawanna) picked up his first RBI as a Rivet, hitting an RBI groundout to score Cooper Hinson (Marshall). The Rivets cut the deficit in half.

Kenosha gained back its big lead. The bases were loaded up once again with no outs, from two hit by pitches and a walk. An RBI double to left scored two runs and a sacrifice fly added one more. The Kingfish lead was now five runs.

The Kingfish continued to hit the Rivets' bullpen well. They added four more runs in the seventh inning off an RBI single, an RBI double and a wild pitch. The Rivets had two innings left to make up the nine-run deficit.

That nine-run deficit remained for the rest of the game. The Rivets' bats were unable to get going and they fell to the Kingfish.

The Rivets are still on the road for five games, with one still in Kenosha before going to Traverse City to take on the Pit Spitters.

