Ethan Hindle Sends Monster Grand Slam to Fishbowl to Beat Rockford

July 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish snapped their two-game losing streak with a 12-3 win over the Rockford Rivets this afternoon at Historic Simmons Field.

Rockford started out on top, putting the first run of the game on the board in the top of the fourth inning, giving them a 1-0 lead. However, that was the only lead the Rivets would maintain for the remainder of the game.

The Kingfish shortly tied things up in an anticlimactic manner with Bryan Hatch taking a ball to the back with bases loaded.

Then, it was Ethan Hindle who broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth, smashing a grand slam into the Fishbowl to give the Kingfish a 5-1 lead.

Things began to look a tad scary for the Fish, though, as the Rivets slowly made their way back into the game in the top of the sixth with a bases-loaded walk and an RBI groundout to second to make it 5-3.

Nonetheless, the Kingfish stood their ground on their home turf and continued to push forward, adding to their lead with Jack Zebig driving a two-RBI double down the left field line. Hindle wasn't done with his RBIs for the day, shooting a sacrifice fly to deep left field to bring the score to 8-3.

Will Matuszak kept the party going, sending an RBI single out to center field to add another run to the board. Now ahead 9-3, Zebig was up once again, and like Hindle, he wasn't done for the day either.

In nearly the same exact spot, Zebig ripped another two-RBI double and scored on a passed ball to bring the final score to 12-3.

The Kingfish will take on the Rivets once again tomorrow evening at Historic Simmons Field at 6:35 p.m.







