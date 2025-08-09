Kenosha Explodes for 22 Runs in Penultimate Game of the Season

ROCKFORD, IL - The Kingfish belted two homers and racked up 17 hits in their blowout victory over Rockford on Friday night.

Kenosha jumped all over Rockford starter James Gaston Davis, knocking him out of the game after just two thirds of an inning. He gave up four hits, walked three hits and was on the hook for five runs.

Matthew Woodward made his first start of the season for the Kingfish. His outing got off to a rocky start. He allowed the first three to reach on a couple hit-by-pitches and a walk, but was able to limit the damage to just one in the opening frame.

The Kingfish bats had Woodward's back, putting up five more in the second, capped by a two-run homer for Bryan Hatch, his first of the season. Before the homer though, Robert Newland made history. He stole his 31st bag of the season, swiping third after an RBI-double. He now stands alone for the most stolen bases in a single season in Kingfish history.

Woodward allowed a pair in the second after a couple more walks.The key for Woodward in limiting damage was his strikeout stuff. The sidewinding righty struck out a season high six batters over his four innings and only allowed one hit. The lack of batted ball damage against Woodward allowed him to work around eight free passes.

The 10-3 lead didn't satisfy Kenosha. In the 4th they added six more runs on four hits. The first six Kingfish all reached. Dominic Kibler had the first run producing knock. Nick Williams followed with an RBI-single and then later in the inning Jadan Boyce came through with a two-RBI single.

Kenosha continued to tack on runs throughout. It added three in the 7th and then three more in the 8th on Nick Williams three-run homer. That was Williams first homer of the season and fourth hit of the ballgame. His four-hit game was the 11th of its kind this season for Kenosha.

Carter Storti played bullpen savior providing five innings of relief with the only real blemish being Gavin Taylor's 2-run homer in the bottom of the 8th. Taylor has homered in back-to-back games, however it was merely a dent in the 22-6 Kenosha victory.

The win for Kenosha is its fourth in its last five games. It improves to 30-40 overall while Rockford drops to 26-42. The Kingfish have a chance to finish with a better record than last season with a win in the season finale tomorrow against these same Rivets. First pitch at 6:35 pm Central.







